Nkosazana Daughter has clapped back at the annoying weight loss haters, telling them where to get off

The amapiano vocalist pulled off a 'My body, my rules' and silenced them as she continued to embrace her new figure.

What shocks many fans is that people trolled her for gaining weight, and are now trolling her for losing it

Briefly News spoke with a fitness instructor who shared a few pointers on how people can remain focused when hit with negativity

Nkosazana Daughter can never be right in some people's books. The amapiano singer clapped back at some of the haters who mocked her new body, despite being trolled for gaining a lot of weight.

Singer clapsback at weight loss critics

The South African singer and amapiano vocalist, Nkosazana Daughter, had a bunch of social media trolls hating on her new figure. The star took many of the painful comments to heart, and she started a weight loss program. Ever since reaching her desired weight, the singer's social media feed has just been getting hotter and spicier.

After giving birth to her first child, Nkosazana Daughter's weight was a major talking point online.

Now that she has shed a few kgs, people are still not satisfied, so the nasty comments keep flooding in. The star got fed up at some point, so she took to social media to deliver a scathing message:

"My body, not your body, F u," she said.

This message came from a place of anger and frustration over the never-ending trolling at the hands of trolls. In another post, she encouraged her haters to continue talking.

Fitness expert speaks to Briefly News

Briefly News spoke with a trusted fitness instructor, Romeo Tshuma, who spoke about the importance of having a positive mindset when embarking on a weight loss program.

"It is not uncommon for people to have nasty comments about your weight. When you gain weight, they have something bad to say, and when you lose it, the nasty comments continue," he said.

"My advice is never let those bad comments get to you because they can always get discouraging. If you need someone to confide in, speak with your trainer. If you need something to take the anger out on, hit the gym," he laughed. "My point is, never lose sight of why you started working out in the first place."

SA shows love to Nkosazana

Below are some of the reactions from fans under her posts:

Angela123 said:

"Haaapy new year, my Chomi. You look hot, let's keep on working out sibanyisi nje."

It_thato_bruh said:

"You are gorgeous, inside and out!"

Indoni_berri said:

"I love my sdudla , I love my slender , I love my middle field 😂 I love my princess 🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️💃🏽💃🏽💕 in fact I want to be everywhere you perform."

Nkosazana debuts new body

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nkosazana Daughter flaunted a new body on her 25th birthday.

She did a photoshoot where she had two dogs on a leash, and her new figure stole hearts. Many people joked about Nkosazana revealing her age, with some jokingly calling it her soccer age.

