South African rapper and traditional healer Boity has sent out a special message to people as the year ends

Boity emphasised the importance of taking care of your nervous system and putting yourself first

Mzansi resonated with Boity's message, and many people lauded her for sharing the wisdom

Boity Thulo spoke about the importance of taking care of oneself in 2026. Image: Boity

Having New Year jitters? Boity Thulo has the right recipe to conquer 2026!

The rapper took to Instagram to share a powerful message on what people can look forward to in the new year.

Boity on the NYE success

Taking to Instagram, Boity, who is also a traditional healer, posted a lengthy message directed at those who need a little guidance as the year 2025 draws to a close.

On her Instagram post, Boity wished her supporters a successful 2026.

"My little prayer for us as we enter 2026. May this message reach whoever it needs to. I hope you all have an incredibly wholesome New Year!"

In the video, Boity emphasised the importance of putting oneself first and taking care of the nervous system because it is one of the major structures that makes big decisions.

"For the coming year, I truly wish you peace of mind. And for you put yourself first and take care of your nervous system," she said.

Watch the rest of Boity's message below:

Briefly News spoke with a traditional healer, Bab' Ngobeni, who emphasised the importance of taking their advice seriously. He said that their powers also fulfill the physical and spiritual needs.

"We do not only deal with muthi )medcine), we also take care of the spirit. That's is where the spiritual healer term comes from. Some people fail to follow our instructions and say that our powers do not work," Ngobeni said.

SA took the message to heart, and peeps promised to take Boity's advice so they do not repeat the same mistakes.

thozefeels responded:

"Somebody please like my comment so I can revisit this each time I need a reminder to put myself first, and everything that follows after that should just love me more."

iamleanned said:

"Blessings and Love to you and yours in 2026, Boity.

blu_mtimande replied:

"Oh, mama, how I needed this. I will save this to my device and will revisit it when needed in 2026. May u and your family be blessed with abundant Love, Perfect peace, joy, good health and wealth."

Boity Thulo advised peeps on how to navigate 2026. Image: Boity

mbomahocs shared:

"Allow your nervous system to make decisions for you..." is so profound. Needed to hear this, thank you, Mama. Love, peace, light to you too."

lebo_oliphant_ exclaimed:

"So profound! From the abundance of your heart to God's ears. Thank you. Blessings upon blessings to you, too."

my_name_is_nnoma said:

"Thank you, beautiful, have a blessed 2026. My Key takeaways are, "Put yourself first - Protect your energy and Seek clarity."

s.h.a.m.y.s.i.k declared:

"Whatever I love in 2026 is going to love me back wholeheartedly. The blessings, a loving man, the peace of mind, the money and every good thing in between are going to love me and come after me. Whatever my soul seeks, it shall find in 2026. Thank you, Boity, and l wish you the same."

