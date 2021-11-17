Boity Thulo could not care less what people have to say about her and she recently shared how she manages this

Taking to social media, Boity reminded people that something can only bother them if they give it the power

Boity wants peeps to take back their power and to not let negativity seep into their lives and stop them from thriving

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Boity Thulo always seems like she had her ish together despite the constant backlash she - like many other celebs - receives.

Boity has shared with her followers the secret behind staying so calm despite being dragged mercilessly online. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Having been in the Mzansi entertainment game for some time now, Boity has learnt a thing or two about protecting her peace, reported ZAlebs. Sis has faced many battles but she has never let them defeat her.

Taking to social media after a recent bout of shade, Boity shared with fans how she keeps it together. If you don’t give it energy, it will eventually cease to exist.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Boity told her people to “remove its power” by carrying on with their day like it never happened. Being “unbothered” should become the new black, and Boity’s the advocate.

“Let go a little and just let life happen,” is what Boity does and it's been working for her. Some sound advice right here from a lady who is doing the most.

Boity shared:

Boity Thulo, Mzansi’s favourite TV personality, is many things, but weak-minded is not one of them. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest willing to meet R450K girlfriend allowance for the right one

Cassper Nyovest has shared that no amount of money is too large for the girl of his dreams. After fans said he would most likely be the only man in Mzansi who could afford certain girlfriend allowances, Cassper said he might just be the man to do it, reported Briefly News.

The Baby Girl hitmaker has said boldly said that if the right lady came along and rocked his heart, he would have no problems shaking his pockets to give her a monthly token of appreciation in the form of R450 000.

Sunday World reports that in a conversation with influencer Mihlali, Boity shockingly revealed that she would expect nothing less than just under half a million monthly from the man she is dating.

Source: Briefly.co.za