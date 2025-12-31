Rachel Kolisi has reflected on her tumultuous 2025, which was filled with ups and downs, and lots of laughs and cries

Taking to Instagram, the entrepreneur posted her 2025 Wrapped, a trend where people gather all of their highlights for the year

Mzansi, in her comments section, offered kind words to Rachel Kolisi, speaking about their personal wins and losses

Rachel Kolisi spoke about her 2025 wins.

Source: Instagram

As the year draws to a close, some of our faves have posted their 2025 Wrapped videos and photos on Instagram.

Rachel Kolisi reflected on her tumultuous 2025 with an emotional video montage, highlighting her wins, losses, joyful and painful moments.

"2025 Wrapped. So much to take away, and so much to leave behind. See you in 2026," she wrote.

The highlight for SA regarding Rachel was her divorce from Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi. The star has always been candid about the painful journey of finding healing on her social media pages.

Rachel Kolisi looked back at her divorce and other painful moments of 2025.

Source: Instagram

Fans offer kind messages of support for Rachel

Below are some of the sweet messages from fans, who also reflected on their painful moments and memories of 2025.

wendybooysenhicks said:

"You've made it through 2025, beautiful soul. The best is yet to come."

sonzd stated:

"Sometimes it feels like you were being buried, but then you realise that you were being planted and the only way through was to grow. 2025, love and light always."

tania___page shared:

"Real. Raw. Rooted. Authentic. An evolution in motion, we all witnessed in real time. The passage of time was never meant to be only sparkles. It’s meant to shape us, stretch us, soften us, and reveal our truth. Time didn’t just pass; it initiated you. This felt so radically honest, grounded, and deeply human. Beautifully shared. This is what sacred becoming looks like. Powerful. Sacred. Alive. Messy, Honest, Luminous. Courageous. The kind of beauty that only comes from walking through the fire and choosing yourself anyway. Deeply felt. Deeply real. Truly inspired."

_timasavea said:

"You are an inspiration, Rach. May 2026 be an incredible year for you. Give yourself grace and loving kindness."

apeaceofmemosaics encouraged:

"Here's to a really beautiful 2026. You've got this, your new year is going to be one of joy, peace, calm, growth, clarity and love."

ashleigh.traill replied:

"Onwards and upwards for a fabulous 2026."

lesegorab said:

"Oh, mamKolisi. You still showed up, with all your baggage, love and light."

