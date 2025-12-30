It is alleged that Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi's new partner, Rachel John, will be celebrating her 25th birthday in South Africa

Siya Kolisi reportedly returned to the country for the birthday celebrations after spending Christmas with his family

The rugby star further fueled dating rumours when he commented on John's Instagram post

Siya Kolisi and his rumoured girlfriend Rachel John will be celebrating her 25th birthday. Image: Racheljohn, Siyakolisi

It is reported that Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi will be celebrating his rumoured girlfriend, Rachel John's birthday.

The author and influencer will be celebrating the big 25 in South Africa, and Siya Kolisi has reportedly flown from the Seychelles for the celebrations.

Will Siya spend time with Rachel?

According to The Citizen, Siya Kolisi spent the Christmas holiday with his children and siblings. Leading up to Rachel's birthday, he flew to Mzansi to supposedly spend the day with Rachel John.

Although the rumours of their relationship gained traction, Kolisi and John never came out to publicly declare their status. However, fans spotted them getting cosy at the ATP Tour finals, sitting next to Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia Snyman.

Kolisi fuelled speculations that they are a couple when he commented on her Instagram post saying, “❤️🥹 SA looks good on you 🤭.”

Rachel John celebrates wins

John has more to celebrate than just her birthday. On Thursday, 11 December, she revealed that her book titled Gelukkig heb ik ADHD, which translates to Fortunately, I Have ADHD, became a bestseller.

"Life has been treating me so good lately. Woke up this morning and saw my book became a bestseller after just one month," she wrote.

She released the autobiography on 9 September 2025, and she took some time to celebrate the people who made this book a success.

“After a year and a half of writing, it is there. All of my vulnerable sides are now just in a book that is sold everywhere, wowie. That's still crazy to say out loud.”

Rachel invited all of the important people in her life for the book launch, from her mentors to family and friends.

“And then the BOOK LAUNCH! Very special. First of all, I would like to thank @erikwegewijs. He coached me during special forces, but what you don't see is that it just continues afterwards. He kept on giving advice. He kept reminding me of what I had learned. And then he also came to speak at the launch! This was incredibly beautiful.”

It seems as though Rachel and Siya have quite a lot to celebrate should the speculations be true.

Siya Kolisi bonds with kids during getaway

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siya Kolisi had a different celebration on his mind after the Sharks’ 14-12 win over the Vodacom Bulls at Kings Park Stadium. He brought his kids to the stadium with him.

After the match, Kolisi posted pictures and videos of quality family time at the beach with his two children. The sweet posts drew an outpouring of praise from fans, who admired Kolisi’s commitment to maintaining a strong bond with his children while balancing a demanding rugby career.

