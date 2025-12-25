Siya Kolisi seems to have hinted at a new romance with young influencer Rachel John, exciting fans and sparking speculation across social media

The possible relationship comes roughly a year after Kolisi’s high-profile separation from Rachel Kolisi, with whom he shares two children

Rumours first gained traction after fans spotted Rachel John attending a major sporting event with Kolisi, and recent online interactions appear to confirm the connection

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has seemingly confirmed romance rumours with 24-year-old influencer Rachel John, after leaving a flirtatious comment on her recent Instagram post. This development comes a year after Kolisi’s high-profile split from his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi continues to be linked with Dutch influencer Rachel John. Image:@siyakolisi and @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi comments on Rachel John’s Instagram post

Rachel John, who has recently gained attention on social media, shared a series of photos captioned,

“A little recap of the past few days ❤️.”

In response, Siya Kolisi left a heartfelt comment:

@racheljohn :

''❤️🥹 SA looks good on you 🤭”

Rachel John quickly replied with a heart emoji, confirming the exchange. Fans have been quick to speculate that the interaction hints at a new romance, marking Kolisi’s first public link to someone since his separation.

From split to speculated romance

Kolisi and his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, announced their separation in October 2024 after more than a decade together, including eight years of marriage. The couple shares two children, Nicholas (11) and Keziah (9), and has maintained a commitment to co-parenting amicably. At the time, their statement read:

“This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us. While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known.”

Rumours of Kolisi’s relationship with Rachel John started circulating after fans spotted the influencer sitting beside him at the ATP Tour Finals in Turin in November after the Boks' match against Italy. While neither has officially confirmed the romance, the Instagram interaction has fuelled speculation about a possible new chapter in the Springboks captain’s personal life.

Siya Kolisi during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between DHL Stormers and Emirates Lions at DHL Newlands Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Currently, Siya Kolisi is enjoying a vacation in the Seychelles, adding further intrigue to fans eager to learn more about his personal life. The 34-year-old decided on his rugby career in the country this week when his move from the Durban-based Sharks was confirmed. He is set to rejoin the Cape Town side DHL Stormers from June 2026. This move was influenced by the desire to be in proximity to his children, who are based in the Western Cape with Rachel Kolisi, their mother.

Siya Kolisi brings his children to the Sharksfest

Briefly News previously Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrated a special moment at the Sharks’ 14-12 win over the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday, 20 December 2025, at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.

Returning to the Sharks last year and now based in Durban, Kolisi brought his two children, Nicholas and Keziah, onto the field, sharing the moment on social media.

Source: Briefly News