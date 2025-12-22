On Saturday, 20 December 2025, a video surfaced of Pearl Thusi dancing provocatively with a young man in a nightclub

The video gained attention shortly after she trended for a story shared at DJ Warras’ memorial on 19 December 2025

Some social media users questioned her behaviour, with others poking fun at Cassper Nyovest’s behaviour

A video of Pearl Thusi provocatively dancing with a young man at groove sparked strong reactions online.

Hours after trending for the bizarre story she shared at DJ Warras’ memorial on Friday, 19 December 2025, Pearl Thusi found herself at the centre of a social media storm when footage of her sensual moves alongside a young male at a nightclub was shared on X (Twitter)

Pearl Thusi dances provocatively at groove

On Saturday, 20 December 2025, an X user with the handle @Ke_Arturo shared a video of Peral Thusi dancing at an undisclosed nightclub. The post was captioned:

“Pearl, our national Baddie”

In the video, which also features award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi has her right leg on top of a table and her right hand on top of her head as she and a young man provocatively thrust their pelvises toward each other. Cassper Nyovest shoots a look at them, and at one point, Pearl Thusi seemingly looks at him before twerking.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to clip of Pearl Thusi’s provocative dance

In the comments, social media users criticised Pearl Thusi for the provocative dance, while others poked fun at Cassper Nyovest’s behaviour in the video. At the same time, Pearl’s supporters pushed back against the criticism, arguing that she is free to live her life as she chooses and should not be judged for having fun.

Here are some of the comments:

@TAbramhoff joked:

“Cassper thinking if he can get cuddles too 🤣”

@EugenePhas73696 asked:

“Did she just turn to see if Casper was watching before she started twerking? Yooh, mara Rob Marawa did us wrong as a country, gents. He shouldn't have broken up with her. It’s the nation suffering now.”

@BurnaBurnaBabe remarked:

“It’s giving midlife crisis.”

@Tinky1209 said:

“She’ll short-circuit the day she turns 40 because what is this?”

@SupremeRuler556 said:

"RIP Shady Lurker, but I know what kind of man he is😭"

@BlueTickwakanda said:

"I wish Walter Mokena could have raised their daughter himself; she could be following her mom's steps."

@ArtArt88085992 questioned:

“What do her children think of her?”

@Qhudeni137514 defended:

“Lena le di tlaela! And I can guarantee that Pearl lives a much happier and more fulfilling life than all you haters."

Pearl Thusi responds to backlash over DJ Warras memorial tribute

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi responded to the backlash she received after her bizarre tribute to DJ Warras during his memorial service on Friday, 20 December 2025.

In a post shared on her X account on Sunday, 21 December 2025, Pearl Thusi took a subtle jab at people criticising her about the speech she gave at DJ Warras's memorial service.

