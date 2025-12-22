Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has taken a major step in her personal life after getting married over the weekend

The private celebration drew attention online after images from the ceremony circulated, sparking widespread discussion among fans and the public

The milestone comes at a time when Dlamini remains one of South African women’s football’s most talked-about figures, both for her performances and her standing in the national team setup

Andile Dlamini, the celebrated goalkeeper for Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, is officially married after tying the knot with her partner, Lulama, on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini tied the knot over the weekend. Image: Naomi Baker

Source: Getty Images

The award-winning shot-stopper shared glimpses of the elegant ceremony on social media, giving fans a rare look into the celebration, which was attended by close family members and friends. Known for keeping her private life out of the spotlight, Dlamini’s wedding news came as a pleasant surprise to many supporters.

Social media was soon flooded with reactions from fans, fellow athletes and the wider public, with messages ranging from congratulatory notes to mixed opinions. Some of the reactions included:

@ValdezBalintul1:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Wasted resources.”

@RichBlackWidow:

“Love is a beautiful thing.”

@Sports_Musik:

“Congratulations to them.”

@guevara28_che:

“Unacceptable.”

@tlale_onalenna:

“Congratulations, they are beautiful.”

@___Keitumetse:

“Congratulations to them.”

Take a look at the picture below:

Despite differing views, many supporters praised the couple’s elegance and wished them a lifetime of happiness.

Banyana Banyana star shines on and off the field

The wedding comes during a notable period in Dlamini’s football career. She was nominated in the Best Goalkeeper category at the CAF Awards in November and played a crucial role in Banyana Banyana’s triumph at the 2023 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Dlamini also featured regularly in this year’s WAFCON campaign, although the team was unable to defend their title. During the 2025 season, she found herself at the centre of goalkeeping debates after head coach Desiree Ellis opted for Kaylin Swart on several occasions, a decision that sparked strong reactions from fans who felt Dlamini deserved more game time.

On and off the pitch, Andile Dlamini continues to command attention, balancing personal milestones with a career that has cemented her status as one of South Africa’s most respected footballers.

Dlamini is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most accomplished goalkeepers. A long-serving figure at Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, she has won multiple domestic league titles and twice lifted the CAF Women’s Champions League trophy.

At international level, Dlamini has earned over 60 caps for Banyana Banyana, played at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and was a key member of the team that won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Her career has been recognised with several individual honours, including Goalkeeper of the Tournament awards and nominations at major continental and national ceremonies, cementing her status as a leading figure in African women’s football.

Andile Dlamini kicks the ball upfield during the Women's international friendly between England and South Africa at The Coventry Building Society Arena Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Mo Salah’s unsettled Liverpool future could challenge Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana will encounter a challenging Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco.

Football analyst Mandla Biyela believes Mohamed Salah’s uncertain future at Liverpool could become an unexpected headache for South Africa.

Source: Briefly News