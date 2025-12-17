Egyptian star striker Mohamed Salah’s uncertain Liverpool future could become a major factor at AFCON 2025

Bafana Bafana face a tough Group B campaign, with Egypt and Salah as their biggest challenge in the tournament

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football analyst Mandla Biyela on what Salah’s situation means for South Africa

South Africa will compete in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

As Bafana Bafana gear up for a challenging Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco, respected football analyst Mandla Biyela believes Mohamed Salah’s uncertain future at Liverpool could become an unexpected headache for South Africa.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Biyela warned that a frustrated and motivated Salah may arrive at AFCON determined to send a message, and Bafana could be caught in the crossfire.

Biyela suggested that Salah’s reported frustration at Liverpool, including limited game time and growing exit talk, may sharpen the Egyptian forward rather than slow him down.

“Salah will use AFCON to remind everyone who he is. When players of Salah’s calibre feel doubted, they respond on the pitch. AFCON becomes the perfect stage for him to remind everyone that he is still elite. There’s this perception that he is past his peak. A strong AFCON changes that conversation immediately,'' Biyela told Briefly News

At 33, Salah remains Egypt’s most influential figure, and Biyela believes the tournament offers him a powerful platform to reset the narrative around his career.

Reports suggesting Salah may have played his final match for Liverpool before reporting for national duty only heighten the stakes, according to Biyela.

“That kind of uncertainty can either distract a player or push him. With Salah, history tells us he rises in these moments,'' he said.

Egypt remains Bafana’s biggest test

Bafana Bafana will open their Group B campaign against Angola on Monday, 22 December, before meeting Egypt on Boxing Day, a fixture Biyela believes will define South Africa’s tournament.

“Egypt are still the standard in that group. They have tournament experience, depth, and a world-class match-winner. Bafana are improving and growing in belief. But against Egypt, especially with Salah motivated, small mistakes get punished,'' he added.

While Bafana will leave for Morocco on Wednesday, 17 December, full of confidence after World Cup qualification and a third-place finish at the previous AFCON, Biyela urged caution.

Bafana Bafana urged to have confidence

Despite his warning, Biyela insisted that South Africa should approach the clash with belief rather than fear.

“This Bafana team deserves respect. They can compete, but they must be disciplined, focused, and aware of the threat Salah carries,'' he concluded.

Zimbabwe completes Group B alongside South Africa, Egypt and Angola. As AFCON draws closer, Biyela believes one subplot could shape the group more than any other: how Mohamed Salah channels his Liverpool frustration on the continental stage.

