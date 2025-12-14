Hugo Broos: Why Everyone Need to Move On From Allegations Levelled Against Bafana Bafana Coach
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is still in the major news over his recent comments which has been tagged racist and sexist by the public on social media.
The South African men's national team coach made a remark after Mbekezeli Mbokazi resumed Bafana Bafana late after leading Orlando Pirates to the Carling Knockout Cup final which was his last game for the Sea Robbers after completing move to Major League Soccer.
The Belgian tactician also made a comment about the youngster's move to MLS, while referring to the player's agent. The remark was tagged sexist.
Moving on from Broos' allegations
Sports journalist Moses Mbogo while chatting with Briefly News aired his opinion about the South Africans moving on from the allegations and switch focus to much more important cause.
"Like I said, Hugo Broos is wrong for that remark, but I thing at this point everyone needs to move on as there are better cause upfront for Bafana Bafana," he said.
"The main discourse now should be how Bafana Bafana can best their performance from last edition of AFCON in this year's edition as I see them as one of the favourites to win the competition.
"South Africa winning the competition is bigger than any issue going on with the coach, as me and you cannot deny the fact that the Belgian has done a great job since assuming the post.
"Even after the AFCON, there's a FIFA World Cup to prepare for, so there are bigger things to be worried about rather than focus on a remark."
Mbogo also shared his thoughts on whether the situation will affect Bafana Bafana's preparation ahead of their opening game at AFCON 2025.
"I don't thing the uproar will affect South Africa's preparation got the AFCON as the players are professionals and know the task ahead of them," he added.
"They've got the chance to put their name in the history books, that is being the second squad to win the AFCON for South Africa, that's a biigger quest compared to the ongoing issue behind Broos' comments."
