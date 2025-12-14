Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been told what to do after he was being accused of racism and sexism over his recent comments on Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agents.

The Belgian tactician was happy that the former Orlando Pirates defender arrived late to Bafana Bafana camp and his comments towards that was tagged inappropriate.

The former Cameroon national team coach was also called out over his comments on Mbokazi's agent, who is a female, after the player completed his move from the Premier Soccer League to Major League Soccer.

The South African Football Association as thus released an official statement concerning the issue, and the Mzansi football governing body defended the national team coach.

There are loads of South African football fans who are still not happy with how the situation is being handle and not satisfied with SAFA's reaction to the issue.

Broos urge to apologise fans

Sports journalist Moses Mbogo in an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation involving Broos and the remarks he made.

He urged the Bafana Bafana coach to apologise for the comments he made, for him to clear the matter and focus on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Hugo Broos went too far with his statement in my opinion, and needs to apologise to South Africans so he can move on from that," he said.

"Some people might not find his remarks misappropriate while some would, he just needs to plead so the dragging can stop and focus on the main goal which is winning the AFCON.

"The player in question has been one of the favourite and he might not find the comment offensive, we don't know the fact yet as he's yet to speak but reports have it that him and Broos have settled their difference, but some fans are still not happy with the Belgian."

Mbogo explained why he advice Broos to apologise over the issue and focus on the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"Broos is rated high by most South Africans after what he has achieved with the team since being appointed as the men's national team head coach," he added.

"He took them to back to back AFCONs, and now to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they are currently unbeaten. He has given the country something to be proud and a comments should tarnish what he has achieved with the team.

"I think he planning on leaving after the World Cup next year, so he needs to keep his reputation with the fans intact, so they would remember him mostly for what he achieved on the pitch and not a comment he made."

