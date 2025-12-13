The South African Football Association (SAFA) has come out to respond to the allegations of racist and sexist remarks levelled against Hugo Broos

The Bafana Bafana head coach's remarks on Mbekelezi Mbokazi and his agents has been seen as a unprofessional statement by South Africans

The SAFA's response to the allegations against Broos sparked several mixed reactions from Mzansi football fans on social media

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has broken their silence concerning the ongoing allegations levelled towards Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos concerning his recent comments tagged as racist and sexist.

The situation escalated after Broos openly voiced his dissatisfaction with the professionalism of a senior squad member of the Bafana Bafana squad, Mbekelezi Mbokazi, singling out the role played by the player’s agent, just ahead of the national team’s build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and his move to Major League Soccer.

There was trouble brewing for the Belgian coach after the Human Rights Commission was tasked with probing him over the comments, while the Minister of Sports, Gayton McKenzie, also responded to the issue on his social media page.

SAFA speaks about Broos' alleged comments

SAFA released an official statement on their website as they try to explain the misinterpretation of what the Bafana Bafana head coach said, which was tagged as racist and sexist on social media.

In the statement, SAFA stated that it was unfortunate that Broos’s strong rebuke of a player’s conduct and his subsequent comments were misinterpreted as racism and sexism, stressing that the coach had distanced himself from any such accusations.

The Association added that it was baffling that Broos could be portrayed in such a manner toward a player he had consistently supported since selecting him for the first time a few months ago.

SAFA further emphasised that the Association, the players, and the technical staff are fully behind Broos and are now entirely focused on Bafana Bafana’s imminent participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about SAFA's response to allegations of Broos' remarks concerning Mbokazi and his agent.

Sylvester Mokwaise Branson Tselakgopo

And SAFA ought to advise him that he should tame his tongue to avoid unnecessary misconceptions .

Gilbert Moeng

All of us we turn to be emotional when we are angry and say everything leave the guy alone he was angry

Simon Zulu

Thank you. Hands off Broos!!!! Holomisa is fighting for Chiefs. He is a loyal fan.🤣🤣🤣

Sipho John Mgaga

UDM should take this issue further until justice is done. And the agent too should challenge this one. I wanna see something. 😊

Ramogale Mpshe

Never doubted Broos commitment and love for his team.I think he is more patriotic than most noisemakers out there.

Ginesta Mayeki

How many times did Broos spoke bad about players and teams especially against Chiefs and Sundowns, now he talked against Mbokazi the whole psl and safa stand up as if it's a new thing.. We see you.. Hands off ucoach wethu, take your Mbokazi to your team and leave Bafana Bafana alone.

Source: Briefly News