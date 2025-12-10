FIFA has come under scrutiny after awarding a Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump during the 2026 World Cup draw.

Human rights group FairSquare alleged that FIFA President Gianni Infantino breached the organisation’s neutrality rules

The FIFA Ethics Committee is expected to look into the complaint and investigate potential violations of the Code of Ethics

FIFA has been accused of breaching its rules after awarding the United States President Donald Trump a FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw held on Friday, 5 December 2025, in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Centre. Image: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the prize to Trump and publicly posted on social media showing his support for the US leader. A human rights campaign group has raised concerns, sending a formal letter of complaint, which BBC Sport has reviewed. The letter alleges that Infantino violated FIFA’s neutrality rules in four different ways.

Allegations of breach of FIFA’s neutrality rules

The group FairSquare stated that awarding a prize of this nature to a sitting political leader was, in itself, a clear breach of FIFA's duty of neutrality. They added that the FIFA president does not have the authority to unilaterally dictate the organisation’s mission, strategic direction, policies, or values.

FairSquare also highlighted a video post by Infantino on Instagram in January, following his invitation to Trump’s inauguration, which they said indicated support for the US president’s political agenda.

Nicholas McGeehan, FairSquare's programme director, said the complaint went beyond Infantino’s support for Trump. He explained that the issue was about how FIFA’s governance structure allowed Infantino to openly flout the organisation’s rules and act in ways that were both dangerous and contrary to the interests of the world's most popular sport.

FIFA ethics committee to investigate

FIFA was contacted for comment by Briefly News. Trump and Infantino appeared together during the ceremony for next year’s global football showpiece, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the USA. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on 11 June 2026 and run until 19 July.

Bafana Bafana will get the tournament underway in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup, as they face Mexico in what promises to be an exciting opening match. While the tournament is still months away, criticism surrounding FIFA and Trump’s association is already intensifying.

The FIFA Ethics Committee is expected to investigate the complaint against Infantino. FIFA’s Code of Ethics requires officials to remain politically neutral and act in the organisation’s best interests. Awarding a “Peace Prize” to a sitting political leader and publicly praising them could breach these duties, particularly neutrality and loyalty, as critics argue it risks damaging FIFA’s reputation. However, the Code does not explicitly forbid awarding prizes to political figures, meaning the ethics body will need to interpret whether this constitutes a breach.

Sports and Rights Alliance criticised FIFA’s decision, stating that awarding its newly created “Peace Prize” to U.S. President Donald Trump, without any clear criteria or transparency in the selection process, was misguided and controversial. The group also highlighted that the award came amid escalating concerns over human rights and civil liberties in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump places the FIFA Peace Prize around his neck after receiving it from FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw. Image: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

