The African National Congress (ANC) has weighed in on Donald Trump's plans to bar South Africa from the 2026 G20 Summit

National Executive Committee (NEC) member Thandi Moraka called on G20 member states to address Trump's promise

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Moraka's comments, sharing mixed reactions to the entire situation

The ANC has urged G20 members to challenge Donald Trump on his decision to bar South Africa from the 2026 Summit in the USA.

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) is hoping that G20 member states speak some sense to Donald Trump over his decision to bar South Africa from the 2026 event in Miami, Florida.

The President of the United States of America has maintained that the Southern African country would not be invited to the global event next year, despite being a fully fledged member of the G20. Trump’s comments come as he continues to claim that terrible things are happening in South Africa, including persecution of some citizens, which the South African government has strongly denied.

ANC hopes G20 members will speak up

Speaking to IOL about the matter, ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Thandi Moraka, said it was up to the member states to talk to the US administration about its decision.

Moraka made the comments on the sidelines of the party’s National General Council (NGC) meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, on Tuesday, 9 December 2023.

“We hope that G20 member states will rise to the occasion and speak some sense to the US that South Africa is a full member of the G20, and there is no way we can be excluded from the activities of its presidency,” she said.

Moroka added that if the country was excluded from the event, then the framework of the G20 needed to be looked at, because a member state could not be uninvited based on personal feelings.

Moraka addresses Trump’s white genocide claims

Moraka, who is also the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, also touched on the claims of a white genocide, saying that the US administration has been spreading “serious disinformation” about the country.

She explained that the ANC had established a commission to focus on international relations issues, especially the strained relationship between South Africa and the US.

The relationship between the two countries remains strained after Trump claimed that white Afrikaners were being murdered and that their lands were being taken.

The South African government has continuously rejected the claims, but Trump used it as a reason why no delegation from the US attended the recently concluded G20 World Leaders’ Summit in South Africa.

Donald Trump continues to claim that white genocide is happening in South Africa.

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

South Africans are divided by Moraka’s comments

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Moraka’s statement, with some showing support for the country, while others backed America’s stance.

Frik de Beer asked:

“The US had four concerns. What were they? How did the ANC address them?”

Letsoapo Fobo stated:

“Trump must know that there's no executive order he can sign regarding the G20. South Africa can participate virtually as the USA has control over their borders. South Africa will participate. They don't need to be invited by Trump.”

Wiaan Esterhuizen claimed:

“A free holiday is all the ANC sees.”

Dan Dikabe said:

“That's what Trump wants. He must not be begged; otherwise, he will start making demands. That's how he does business. Leave him, nature will deal with him.”

Lebogang Koloko stated:

“The ANC is bad and has done horrible things; we definitely want it out, but begging Trump? Hell no.”

