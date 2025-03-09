The FW De Klerk Foundation has rubbished Donald Trump's claims about the way Afrikaners are treated in the country

The foundation called on Afrikaners to speak the truth and help end all the misinformation doing the rounds

Social media users were divided by the foundation's statement, with many Afrikaners calling it traitorous

The FW De Klerk Foundation has rubbished Donald Trump's claims about Afrikaners in the country, but not everyone agrees. Image: Anna Moneymaker/ Loanna Hoffmann

The FW De Klerk Foundation has slammed Donald Trump’s claims about the way Afrikaners are being treated in the country.

The United States of America leader has claimed that land was being confiscated from Afrikaners and that they were being discriminated against by the ruling government.

He also offered US citizenship to any farmer and their families who wanted to leave because of safety issues.

FW De Klerk Foundation distances itself from Trump’s claims

Reflecting on Trump’s claims of racial discrimination, the former Apartheid president’s foundation has criticised Trump and those feeding him information. AfriForum and Solidarity have both been quite vocal about the country, claiming that the government were discriminating against Afrikaners.

The foundation’s Executive Director Christo van der Rheede stated that there was no substantive evidence of genocide, or any white farmers’ land being confiscated.

“These are all lies. We are very worried that all farmers in South Africa are being used for cheap politics. That is a big concern,” he said.

He added that as representatives of the Afrikaans community, they needed to put it on record that there wasn’t anything happening as Trump claimed.

He also called on the Afrikaner community to denounce the claims.

“It is upon the shoulders of the Afrikaner community to say that all this misinformation must come to an end. Crime is affecting everyone, as is slow economic growth and corruption. We need to come together as a nation to address these issues. We will benefit from a South Africa that is progressing well.

What you need to know about Trump’s remarks

South Africans have accused AfriForum of treason after the organisation supported Trump's claims about the country

The US government signed an Executive Order declaring that it would promote the resettlement of Afrikaners in the country

Afriforum distanced itself from Trump's Executive Order to offer refugee status to minority ethnic Afrikaners

Donald Trump’s soured relations with the South African government explained

Julius Malema believes that Donald Trump's vendetta against South Africa was premeditated

Mixed reactions on social media

The foundation’s comments drew mixed reactions on social media, with a lot of white people ironically criticising the comments.

Sabine Hartmann-Stander said:

“You can’t pull the wool over the world’s eyes anymore. President Trump sees right through the BS.”

Ryk Van Renen added:

“Was expecting this from the ANC puppet.”

Chris De Beer stated:

“Let the sellout continue in his name. Fitting.”

Willem Olivier asked:

“Who is the FW de Klerk Foundation? Traitors.”

Don Maningi said:

“This is what we need to see more.”

Minenhle Minnie Mangaliso added:

“In as much as some Afrikaner people started this, I like how some patriotic and honest SA Afrikaners are responding to all these false claims🤝.”

Peter Groves stated:

“Good to see that a misguided campaign of misinformation is being dismissed by an organisation with significant credibility.”

Trump offers citizenship to SA farmers

Briefly News reported that Trump has taken aim at South Africa once again, saying that terrible things were happening in the country.

The US President has once more offered citizenship to farmers and their families in the country, saying the process would be speedy.

Many South Africans had enough of Trump's false claims about the state of the country and opted to troll him on social media.

