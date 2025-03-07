Julius Malema Claims Donald Trump Is Targeting SA Because of Palestinian Support, Mzansi Weighs In
- Julius Malema believes that Donald Trump's vendetta against South Africa was premeditated
- The Economic Freedom Fighters leader stated that Trump's comments were Israel's revenge
- Some South Africans agreed with Malema, while others stated SA should leave America alone
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for a local newspaper before transitioning to online journalism
CAPE TOWN – Donald Trump’s vendetta against South Africa has raised many eyebrows and raised questions about why he has been targeting the country.
The President of the United States of America has cut funding off to the country, claiming that the government was confiscating land and also stating that terrible things were happening in the country.
AfriForum’s pleas for assistance from Trump’s administration are believed to have made matters worse, but Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema believes there’s another reason for Trump’s behaviour.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Malema believes SA’s support of Palestine is the problem
Speaking during a debate in Parliament to discuss the halting of the US. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Malema said the decision was premeditated.
The Red Berets leader argued that South Africa was bearing the brunt of its decision to support Palestine against Israel. Malema stated that this was the reason why the US government halted aid to the country and a few other nations.
“The US aggression towards South Africa is nothing more than Israel’s revenge for our moral stance in support of Palestine,” he said.
“Meanwhile, some of us have been labelled international criminals, a designation used before the West assassinates those who opposed its agenda,” Malema added.
He continued that the US always fabricated human rights violations to justify its interventions in countries. You can watch Malema's speech below.
South Africans weigh in on Malema’s comments
The EFF leader’s comments sparked a debate online, as some praised him for speaking out, while others felt that South Africa shouldn’t be meddling in the affairs of others.
Fezile PapaAbo TaFez agreed with Malema:
“Very true. So much that the US will even conjure up lies.”
Jerry Katedza added:
“That's where all of this is coming from. Spot on👌.”
Vincent Hlatshwayo stated:
“These parliamentarians choose to discuss America, while we have a lot of things that need their attention. Things like the justice system that is ineffective because of the constitution😭.”
Matome Mathekga asked:
“Why did SA take that case vele? How necessary was it? Is it in the best interests of the country or was it a political decision? Are the consequences of the decision justifiable now?”
Anele Kambule noted:
“Actions have consequences. We shouldn't have involved ourselves in a conflict that's so old. It has been going on since biblical times.”
Donald Trump mocks Lesotho, social media roasts US leader for saying no one has heard of the country
Maqoma Zulu said:
“I hate EFF, but I want to admit today that our Juju is very important for our country. Therefore, we will stand by him forever. We are not going to be bullied.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za