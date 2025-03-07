Julius Malema believes that Donald Trump's vendetta against South Africa was premeditated

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader stated that Trump's comments were Israel's revenge

Some South Africans agreed with Malema, while others stated SA should leave America alone

Julius Malema claimed that Donald Trump was targeting South Africa because of the country's support for Palestine. Image: Sharon Seretlo

CAPE TOWN – Donald Trump’s vendetta against South Africa has raised many eyebrows and raised questions about why he has been targeting the country.

The President of the United States of America has cut funding off to the country, claiming that the government was confiscating land and also stating that terrible things were happening in the country.

AfriForum’s pleas for assistance from Trump’s administration are believed to have made matters worse, but Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema believes there’s another reason for Trump’s behaviour.

Malema believes SA’s support of Palestine is the problem

Speaking during a debate in Parliament to discuss the halting of the US. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Malema said the decision was premeditated.

The Red Berets leader argued that South Africa was bearing the brunt of its decision to support Palestine against Israel. Malema stated that this was the reason why the US government halted aid to the country and a few other nations.

“The US aggression towards South Africa is nothing more than Israel’s revenge for our moral stance in support of Palestine,” he said.

“Meanwhile, some of us have been labelled international criminals, a designation used before the West assassinates those who opposed its agenda,” Malema added.

He continued that the US always fabricated human rights violations to justify its interventions in countries. You can watch Malema's speech below.

South Africans weigh in on Malema’s comments

The EFF leader’s comments sparked a debate online, as some praised him for speaking out, while others felt that South Africa shouldn’t be meddling in the affairs of others.

Fezile PapaAbo TaFez agreed with Malema:

“Very true. So much that the US will even conjure up lies.”

Jerry Katedza added:

“That's where all of this is coming from. Spot on👌.”

Vincent Hlatshwayo stated:

“These parliamentarians choose to discuss America, while we have a lot of things that need their attention. Things like the justice system that is ineffective because of the constitution😭.”

Matome Mathekga asked:

“Why did SA take that case vele? How necessary was it? Is it in the best interests of the country or was it a political decision? Are the consequences of the decision justifiable now?”

Anele Kambule noted:

“Actions have consequences. We shouldn't have involved ourselves in a conflict that's so old. It has been going on since biblical times.”

Maqoma Zulu said:

“I hate EFF, but I want to admit today that our Juju is very important for our country. Therefore, we will stand by him forever. We are not going to be bullied.”

