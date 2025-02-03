Julius Malema Defends Land Expropriation Following Donald Trump’s Threats, SA Trolls EFF Leader
- Julius Malema has hit back at Donald Trump over his recent threats to cut funding to South Africa
- Malema said no threats would stop the country from expropriating land without compensation
- South Africans told Malema that Zimbabwe was a prime example of expropriation gone wrong
Julius Malema is not backing down from Donald Trump’s threats.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader has reacted to the President of the United States of America’s statement about South Africa, labelling it as offensive.
Trump announced that he would halt funding to the country because “South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly.”
Malema fires back at Trump’s remarks
Speaking at an EFF media briefing on 3 January 2025, Malema addressed Trump’s comments, saying they undermined the country’s sovereignty. He also stated that threats would not stop the government from expropriation without compensation.
“We want to make it categorically clear to the US president that we will expropriate land without compensation and pursue legislative measures to do so, and no threat will stop us,” Malema boldly claimed.
Malema added that the country’s reliance on foreign and direct foreign investment surrendered the country to the will of imperialists.
South Africans criticise Malema’s comments
Malema’s comments drew criticism from social media users, with some warning him that Zimbabwe was proof that expropriation wasn’t always the best solution.
Gwede Mantashe threatens to withhold minerals if Trump withdraws funding, South Africans unimpressed
Barbara Minnie said:
“Look north Malema. Look north and see what a mess Zimbabwe has been in since land expropriation took place. An African oasis turned into a desert.”
Dzivhuluwani Mphephu added:
“We have a good example in Zimbabwe. Things have been messed up. We Black people, are too greedy to share the wealth of this land. BEE is only enriching the comrades, not the majority of South Africans.”
Dries Botha stated:
“Let’s focus on loadshedding and potholes first.”
Pat Van said:
“Oh dear, another big mouth on the bandwagon. Maybe he should worry about creating jobs.”
Margaret Coetsee stated:
“Go to America and tell him yourself.”
Tyron Buchholtz said:
“Says the soon-to-be 1% party leader. What a joke.”
Herman Hoffman added:
“Last kick of a dying horse.”
Trump's tariffs could impact SA prices
Briefly News reported that Donald Trump announced bold intentions to impose higher tariffs on foreign goods entering the US.
In a virtual World Economic Forum (WEF) address, Trump promised to use the tariffs to boost the US economy.
FirstRand chief executive Mary Vilakazi assessed the potential effect of Trump's policies and impositions.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za