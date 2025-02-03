The South African Chamber of Commerce in the United States (SACCUSA) is worried about the impact of US President Donald Trump's recent statements

The US president threatened to cut all funding to South Africa after he raised concerns about expropriation and a select group of people facing discrimination

South Africans were unimpressed with Trump's threat and many called him out, accusing him of dictatorial tendencies

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Businesses are worried about the windfall caused by Trump's announcement. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — More than R8 billion of funding from the United States of America could be in jeopardy after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut all funding to South Africa in a recent social media post.

What did Trump say?

Trump recently caused a stir when he announced on 2 February 2025 on Truth Social that he is cutting all future funding to South Africa until an investigation into allegations of confiscated land and massive human rights violations. His threats are reportedly linked to the signing of the Expropriation Act. In an interview with a journalist, Trump said that terrible things are happening in South Africa and investigation is underway

How will it affect the aid?

According to SABC News, the South African Chambers of Commerce in the USA (SACCUSA) said Trump's recent announcement could jeopardise the healthcare and social initiatives in the country.SACCUSA added that the lack of funding would raise serious concerns for the business community.

Donald Trump rocked the world when he announced that all aid to the US has been cut. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Donald Trump

South Africans slam Trump

Netizens on Facebook slammed Trump's threat.

Richard Maluleke said:

"South Africa-first policy must apply. Government must do what will benefit everyone in this country."

Vhukhudo Cudo said:

"America thinks they have shares in heaven. We must beg them. They can withdraw whatever they wish."

Mambisa King said:

"What's boring about this is we are not a province of the USA. We have our own laws and leaders."

Nicolas Medupe Bikwane Madikwe II said:

"Trump can take all American businesses with him."

Dunisani Irvin Maluleke said:

"That's the nature of businesses. We will bounce back."

Afriforum slammed for supporting Trump's claims

In a relayed article, Briefly News reported that lobby group AfriForum came under fire for supporting Trump's decision to investigate alleged land grabs and human rights violations.

Afriforum's CEO Kallie Kriel said the US government must also investigate and punish the leaders of the African National Congress. He said South Africans should not be punished for the alleged deeds of the president and the ANC.

Source: Briefly News