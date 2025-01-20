Donald John Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America (USA)

Trump highlighted his plans for the country during his first speech, saying he'd put America first

The President described his inauguration as the beginning of the golden age of the United States

Donald Trump has officially been sworn in as the 47th President of the USA and earmarked his plans to make America great again.

Trump took the oath of office at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on 20 January 2025. His inauguration was a historic moment, marking the first time since the 1890s that a president who was defeated in an election returned victorious to be elected for a second time.

Inclement weather meant that the ceremony was moved indoors for the first time in decades, but it still saw tech billionaires, cabinet nominees and former presidents attend. Numerous billionaires have backed Trump's bid to return to the White House since he first decided to run again.

Trump makes bold statements in first speech

During his first speech, Trump described it as the beginning of the golden age of America.

"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected. I will very simply put America first," Trump said.

He explained that he wanted to correct the errors of the past government, which prioritised foreigners over its law-abiding citizens. He stated that they funded the defence of foreign borders but couldn't defend America.

“From this day on, America’s decline is over,” Trump exclaimed.

Trump also touched on the assassination attempt on his life, saying that God saved him to make America great again.

Donald Trump delivered his first speech as the US President, detailing how he would put America first. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Trump signs numerous executive orders

The new President also announced that, as his first act, he would sign numerous executive orders to restore the country to its former glory.

He stated that the first act was to declare a national emergency at the southern border, where all illegal entry would be halted, adding that the government would begin the process of returning millions of 'criminal aliens' to where they came from.

When speaking about his plans for the country itself, he stated that America would become a colour-blind and merit-based country, adding that the American dream would soon be back and thriving like never before.

