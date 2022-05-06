Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend, Ray J met back in 2002 when she began working for his sister, singer Brandy as a stylist. Kardashian was relatively unknown at the time but her tumultuous relationship with the One Time hitmaker would catapult the young social climber to fame.

Their infamous sex tape, cheating allegations and a bizarre confession from Ray J almost 20-years since the leaking of that notorious footage has stirred a wave of questions from loyal Kardashian fans.

"She had a star quality": Ray J falls for Kim Kardashian, the divorced stylist from LA

Today, Kim Kardashian's worth a whopping $1, 8 billion and continues to build a name for herself as both an entertainer and entrepreneur, but things have not always been that way.

Back in 2002, Ray J was a well-known R&B singer on the rise while Kim worked behind the scenes as a stylist for celebrities, US Magazine reports. She'd just been through a messy divorce with ex-hubby, Damon Thomas but seemed ready for love with Brandy's little brother.

Opening up about their relationship, Ray J confessed he noticed something special about the charming Kardashian girl from the very beginning:

“It was so many different things about her...But let me say that beyond the love, I felt like she had star quality. And I felt like she could be really big. So it happened. I got a lot of respect for Kim..." he told Vlad TV.

"We were both cheaters": The couple's infamous sex tape, Kim's rise as a reality TV star and Ray J's diss track

While the couple split in late 2006, the pairs sex tape only emerged early the following year- around the same time Keeping Up With The Kardashians was set to premiere.

The first episode of the hit E! TV reality show debuted on 14 October 2007 and would catapult the entire Kardashian clan, including sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie to unimaginable stardom.

Kim and Ray J's sex tape was a major talking point in the show's first season.

Spilling his tea on the relationship in 2017, a seemingly bitter Ray J, whose dwindling career had landed him a spot on Celebrity Big Brother, accused Kim of cheating during their 3-year relationship.

Asked whether or not he thought Kardashian had ever actually loved him, Ray J got a little spicy:

"Nah, but she was a player though... we were both players," Complex reports.

That same year, the singer released a sequel to his 2013 diss track, I Hit It First. The song's music video featured a Kim Kardashian look-alike and had Chris Brown on the chorus.

As expected, the sex tape was once again mentioned and Ray J seemingly took credit for the Kardashian's entire empire.

"I've sat in the shadows for 14 years": Ray J drops a major bomb, says Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner orchestrated the sex-tape leak

After years of keeping silent, it seems the final straw for the musician was allegations that he'd forked over the original sex tapes to Kim's ex-hubby, Kanye West- tapes Ray J claims he never had access to and were in fact in a Nike shoe box underneath Kim's bed this whole time.

Sharing his part of the story, Ray J says Kim's dramatic reaction to finally 'receiving' the tapes was all fake and just for TV ratings.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, The Love and Hip-Hop star confessed to suggesting the idea of a sex tape to Kim back in the early 2000s after he'd seen how quickly friend, Paris Hilton's own sex tape had sky-rocketed her to stardom.

And while Kim claims she did not want to do it, Ray J says she and her mother Kris Jenner were the real masterminds.

"It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing," he told the publication.

Ray J added that he simply wanted to clear the record as he has been publicly blamed for leaking the tapes for years. He says he now regrets his role in the whole thing but was stopped from speaking out earlier due to a contract he'd signed without legal advice.

"It’s about my life. It’s about this is my truth and protecting my family. Whatever they’re going to do to me now after I told my truth, it’s all good because now I feel like I can breathe," he ended.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have yet to comment on his allegations.

Social media reactions

Heading to the social media streets, peeps had this to say about the shocking revelations:

@Schimeka said:

"Oh my, this is going to bring about a new mess. This doesn't surprise me though,we all have heard this story for the longest, & I don't know why this was brought up again on the 1st ep of the new show, especially with her saying she wants it to stay in the past."

