AKA and his favourite 'momager', Lynn Forbes are never shy about flaunting their close-knit tribe. While the dramatic lives of this blended family plays out like something out of a reality show, with lots of love and patience they seem to be making it work.

'Glammy' Lynn Forbes has really been the star of the show, openly embracing all of AKA's girlfriends, his baby mama DJ Zinhle and even her grandchild Kairo's half-sibling.

Let's take a closer look at AKA's interesting family tree.

AKA loves his family. Images: @akaworldwide/Instagram, @djzinhle/Instagram, @lynnforbesza/Instagram

AKA & Nadia Nakai: True love or just a publicity stunt?

Rumours of AKA and fellow rapper, Nadia Nakia's relationship made headlines earlier this year. The steamy new couple confirmed their love after going 'Instagram official' and sharing pictures of one another on their individual social media accounts.

Of course, their forbidden romance has not come without its consequences. Both AKA's fans and foes were quick to point out just how quickly the rapper moved on after losing his fiancée, Anele Tembe just a year earlier.

Rumours of an alleged brawl between the Fela In Versace hitmaker and his new flame, Nadia also had the social media streets in a chokehold. According to TimesLive, there seemed to be trouble in paradise after AKA apparently assaulted his new lady while out at a hotel in Ghana.

But the lovers quickly denied these claims despite both unfollowing one another on Instagram and AKA posting a super cryptic message about the opposite gender around the same time:

“I will never let another woman degrade me ever again,” AKA wrote in April 2022.

Despite all the drama, the couple seems to be grinding over time to make things work. Shortly after the allegations dropped, the pair released a joint statement denying their spilt.

"What we took to be light interactions with industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders," they wrote in part.

Still, peeps have not been shy about sharing their mixed opinions on the high-profile relationship.

Unaffected by the social media drama, mama Lynn Forbes continues to stand by her son and the choices he makes. Just over a month after AKA and Nadia made their relationship official, mama Lynn was already posting the newcomer on her timeline.

That's what you call an open-minded parent!

The dramatic baby daddy: AKA wants to be part of DJ Zinhle's daughter, Asante's life

This blended family definitely has a modern idea of family relationships. According to The Daily Sun, AKA has asked his baby mama, DJ Zinhle to play a role in raising baby Asante despite having no biological connection to the child.

While the two share a 5-year-old daughter, Kairo together, baby Asante's father is actually Black Motion member, Murdah Bongz.

Explaining the rapper's desire to be part of her daughter's life, Zinhle says AKA felt obligated because of what a big role Bongz had played in his own child's life. She spilt all the juicy details on her reality show, The Unexpected:

"He said: 'It kind of feels like it's my baby'. Then he said: 'Well obviously Bongani has a relationship with Kairo, so you can't ask me not to have a relationship with this one."

AKA posts DJ Zinhle on Mother's Day

Fans of the former flames were especially troubled on Mother's Day after Kairo's daddy posted a sweet picture of Zinhle. Once again, peeps were left convinced it meant trouble in paradise for Nadia and that the rapper actually wasn't over his superstar ex.

While some fans felt it was an inappropriate move on his part, Kiernan took to the social media streets and stood by his love for the many ladies in his life, The South African reports.

Check out the rapper's witty response to all the trolls online:

'Glammy' Lynn Forbes shows love to the whole gang, posts her amazing blended family

And while peeps online may not always understand the affection this family so easily gives to all the people in their lives, it's clear AKA learnt how to make room for unconventional love from his amazing mom.

Lynn Forbes had hearts melting just before Mother's Day after dedicating a special post to her many children- some born and some adopted. Her amazing family is proving every day that there's no 'right' way to love.

Well done, Glammy!

