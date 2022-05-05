Minnie Dlamini is a strong woman surrounded by even stronger women and she does not take that blessing for granted

The beautiful media personality recently took to social media with an appreciation post to the friends who have been there for her

The ladies who were all at the Polo in the Park event in Joburg rocked beautiful and colourful outfits that got peeps talking

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini recently headed to social media to celebrate the beautiful women in her life. The TV presenter posted a picture surrounded by her friends on Instagram.

The Homeground presenter and her friends looked stylish in different coloured outfits. Minnie's friends had showed up to show support to the stunner who was hosting the second edition of the prestigious Joburg Polo In The Park.

In her Instagram post, Minnie said she was grateful that her friends have been there for her in good and bad times. She wrote:

"I don’t know what I would do without these women in my life ♥️. I love you all so much and thank you for doing this life thing with me, through the ups and the downs."

Peeps flocked to the comments section with mixed reactions. Many lauded Minnie for taking the time out to appreciate those who have been there for her.

@melbasshabangu added:

"Glowing like an amber moon ladies."

@yolandazamisa commented:

"What a beautiful VILLAGE."

@xmdunge replied:

"I stan Queens supporting one another."

@lehakoe_phoolo noted:

"We thank God for these beautiful humans!! Modimo wa makatsa."

