The South African Police Services in Skukuza is investigating the death of a man at the Kruger National Park

The body of the man was discovered by rangers, with police confirming that part of the man's leg was missing

South Africans weighed in on the discovery, with some joking that the animals didn't like the taste of the man

SAPS are investigating the death of a man at the Kruger National Park whose body was discovered with part of his leg missing. Image: Godong/ Darren Stewart

MPUMALANGA – Skukuza police have opened an inquest case following the discovery of a dead body at the Kruger National Park.

A man in his late40ss was found dead in the park by field rangers in the early hours of Monday, 20 January 2025. The man was found with injuries to his lower right limb.

Man missing part of his right leg

According to the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the man had already passed on when police arrived at the scene. Part of his right leg was also missing.

Lieutenant Colonel Ndubane stated that preliminary investigations led SAPS to believe that the man may have been bitten and killed by wild animals. A previous report from the South African National Parks (SANParks) indicated that the man, who is a suspected poacher, was killed by a hippopotamus.

“We are aware that the deceased was attacked by a hippo,” Isaac Phaahla, Manager of Communications and Marketing, told Briefly News.

The deceased was previously arrested

Police also noted that records showed that the deceased was previously arrested and was due to appear in court on a case of trespassing. His identity has not yet been made public, as his family has not formally identified him.

SAPS also requested members of the public to refrain from entering the park illegally as they endangered their lives by doing so.

SA weighs in on SAPS’ statement

Social media users couldn’t help but note that the man had part of his leg missing, with many questioning if the animals didn’t like the taste of him.

Erna Erika Houtzamer said:

“He didn’t taste nice. So, they only took a bite.”

Johann Hattingh stated:

It would be interesting to see the outcome of this. Was his leg bitten off by an animal or by knife/panga?”

Julie Roos teased:

“He couldn't run away.”

Aneesa Ebrahim joked:

“Aaah, only his leg. He wasn’t tasty enough.”

Jack Mhlava said:

“The hunter becomes the hunted😂.”

Jr-Mike D Manzini joked:

“He got poached🤣.”

Peter Keagan Chaane added:

“The meat was not tender, so they just left it.”

