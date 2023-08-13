A South African National Parks (SANParks) manager lost his life during what was meant to be a peaceful camping trip

MPUMALANGA- SANParks Environmental Crime Investigations Unit manager based in Groenkloof Pretoria, passed away after a hippo attacked. Many people on social media reacted to the harrowing news about how the man died.

A SAN Parks employee did not survive a hippo attack, many people expressed their condolences

The SANParks spokesperson confirmed that the accident involving a hippo was at Kruger National Park. Many people also commented as they were saddened by the news.

SANParks employee dies while camping

SANParks lost a valuable member of its team, Kobus de Wet, who was investigator of Environmental crimes, according to SABC News. The professional was camping when a hippo charged and killed him at Kruger National Park.

Deceased SANParks employee did life-changing work

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla says the deceased was passionate about anti-poaching. The spokesperson explained to SABC News that Kobus was responsible for the arrest and conviction of a number of poachers.

South Africans express their condolences

Many people were touched to hear about the SANPark manager's death. Read what netizens had to say in a post below:

J Smooth Johnson said:

"Hippo kills more humans then any other animal."

Gave Vuka wrote:

"Those animals are not pets...condolences."

Funanani Funy Simba Ralivhesaa commented:

"I'm so sorry. My condolences to the family."

Sphiwokuhle Grimsby added:

"Animals remains dangerous , no matter what kind."

