Videos show that disaster in a Durban store struck in the late hours of a Friday, and social media was ablaze

Netizens were up in arms after people saw how the crowd came for goods from a business that was not selling necessities

Many people thought the footage was alarming, and they discussed how popular looting has become

A video from KZN shows that some people recently went looting. 11 August 2023 was a chaotic night after a crowd gathered and caused chaos.

A Durban CBD looting shows people stealing clothes, and people were mortified. Image

Twitter posts of the lootings got thousands of views. Many were reminded of the 2021 July unrest in KZN.

Durban shop looted at night

eNCA reported that a clothing store in Durban lost stock due to looting. In a video shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, looters ran from the store with arms full of clothes.

Durban looting reminds SA of July unrest

In 2021, people were arrested for looting during the KZN July unrest. One of the most memorable is the man who faced justice after stealing from Woolworths.

South Africans divided about Durban shop looting

Many people had divided opinions about recent videos from Durban. Some argued that looting is nothing when compared to a corrupt government. Read comments on a post by Abramjee below:

@bonanijija said:

"Looting is becoming a habit neh."

@ramalokot wrote:

"Talking about draft in real life. President Zuma wasn't arrested, Hawu."

@Onthatile__ commented:

"Haven’t people learned that looting in Durban has its consequences?"

@bozzie_t wondered:

"Do people just loot randomly these days?"

@OurtenNgomane argued:

"That's nothing compared to the looters of SOEs in the broad light. Did you show pictures of Andre DE Ruyter and Pravin? They are looting Eskom, Prasa and SAA."

"Shameful act": SA defeated after Fish River Resort stripped bare by looters

Briefly News previously reported that a luxury Fish River Resort in the Eastern Cape has been plundered beyond repair in a massive looting spree over the weekend.

The burglary occurred on Saturday, 29 March, when a gang of looters descended on the premises and loaded millions of rands worth of goods and equipment into vehicles with trailers.

Police received a tipoff which led to the arrest of a woman found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen from the resort.

