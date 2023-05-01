A farmer and a potato looter set tongues wagging after fighting over a sack of potatoes

the looter tried to steal potatoes after a load of the vegetables fell from the farmer's truck onto the road

Social Media users found the Twitter video hilarious and were amused by the looter's desperation

A potato farmer and an apparent looter have been making waves online after a brief altercation over a sack of potatoes.

In a video posted on Twitter by @Shonny_SA, the farmer can be seen jumping out of his bakkie to protect a load of potatoes that had fallen out of his trailer.

Twitter video shows farmer and looter fighting over potatoes

The looter ran to the fallen load to try to steal some potatoes, but the farmer was not having any of it. As the looter attempted to pick up a sack, the farmer laid hands on him.

The looter responded by comically raising his fists and after what seemed link ad brief exchange of words, the par began to wrestle.

Ultimately the looter succeeded in his attempts to steal the potatoes and made off with a solitary sack. IOL reported that it is unclear where in South Africa the incident occurred.

South Africans find potato looter video hilarious

Below are some reactions:

@masakoolga joked:

"I am disappointed though, why did he take only one bag? He could have taken more."

@EkTshwarelo laughed:

"The funniest video I've seen "

@Ed_UberDriver commented:

"Never thought I'd see anyone fighting for a bag of potatoes like that"

@Real_KingSfiso claimed:

"That guy really needed that bag of potatoes for his family."

@mkhize_balu said:

"When I realized my country man has a loose screw "

@Loo06543348 commented:

"Yah neh His kids love mash potatoes."

