For most South Africans, Doom is a trusted helper when unwanted creepy crawlies enter your home

But one family proved that Doom is not always enough when they posted a video trying to kill a massive spider

The terrifying video left Mzansi shaking in their boots, with most people suggesting the family should burn the house

Do not read on if you have a severe dislike of bugs. One family posted a terrifying video of their ordeal trying to kill a massive spider that refused to budge.

Despite the family's best efforts, Doom could not stop the creepy crawly. All hell broke loose on the TikTok as the household tried desperately to escape the pest.

Doom resistant spider makes Mzansi think the family is in Australia

South Africans were shocked to learn that the clip was shot in their own country. It seemed like these are the sorts of issues that only Australians deal with.

Most social media users admitted they would be overwhelmed by the spider's size. Some joked that the family should just move out.

Watch the video here:

Video of family facing off with creepy crawly has netizens screaming

Mzansi has spoken: the house must be destroyed. People made it clear in hilarious comments that they would never sleep again if they knew that thing was in their home.

Briefly News compiled some funny comments:

@priscilla.bhudu thought they where in the wrong country:

"I thought these types of things only happened in Australia."

@just.memes4ever had the solution:

"FIRE FIRE FIRE!"

@mee_tv063 thought they need stronger tools:

"Doom is not enough anymore."

@ntobeko_walaza said South Africa might get more of this:

"I saw a video stating that South Africa is currently experiencing an outbreak of cockroaches and spiders due to our weather."

@its_nth4ti was not having it:

"I'd move out same time."

