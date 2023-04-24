One man showed people his pet, and the sheer size of his dog had TikTok viewers absolutely floored

The TikTok of the gent with his giant dog on a leash had many people feeling nervous even though the screen

Many people flooded the comments on the viral TikTok video to crack jokes about how big the dog looked

A TikTok video went video as it showed how big a boerboel can get. The dog was a viral hit as people were amazed by its huge size.

A dog owner on TikTok had many people fascinated by the size of his boerboel. Image@boerboelman

Source: TikTok

Online users could not stop cracking up over the video. The TikTok got over 800 000 views from people fascinated by the dog's size.

Boerboel in TikTok gets attention for unbelievable size

A TikTok video shared by @boerboelman shows a very big boerboel on a leash. In the video, the owner held the big dog as it barked and moved around. Watch the video below:

TikTok users nervous owner can't handle his big dog

People love to see man and animal interactions. In the video, the dog turned around, and the owner looked slightly hesitant. Online users noticed and ran with it as a joke.

Bongiwe Gajana commented:

"Even the owner panicked when it faced him."

No Niche Just Vibes commented:

"You’re getting your 10,000 steps in today whether you want them or not."

Me n Her commented:

"Bro got scared of his own dog."

stan4joyner commented:

"Even the owner flinched."

user1619056825238 commented:

"Dude almost peed when it turned."

