One video showed how one person's bark spooked a big pit bull that was left absolutely terrified

The TikTok video left the internet in stitches as it got millions of likes because of a scared pit bull

Online users could not help but crack up after seeing how the dog was actually cowardly in reality

A dog went viral on TikTok after it ran away from danger. In the video, a man decided to scare a pit bull by barking at it.

A pit bull made a run for it after thinking there was danger outside, and the dog's cowardly display amused people. Image: TikTok/@funnyvideo_.

The pit bull could not stand its ground, and it bolted. Unfortunately, the dog did not see that something was blocking its path.

Pit bull has internet laughing after being scared

A hilarious video posted by @funnyvideo_____ shows how scared a pit bull got when a man barked at it. Completely mortified, the dog ran into a glass door, trying to escape.

Watch the video:

Scared pit bull has netizens laughing

People were amused as they watched the dog freak out. Although pit bulls have a mean reputation, this video showing they can get scared too was a viral hit.

@r.0.l.e.x.x commented:

"Bro forgot he was pit bull."

@phil2953 commented:

"Pit bull from Shein."

@newman437commented:

"The glass door forced him to face the challenge."

@kelznet commented:

"You scared the bull out of him, you left him with pit."

@jeysong503 commented:

"Dog was like, he almost bit me."

@chosenkey777 commented:

"The dog was so scared he stuttered."

@velvetypajamas commented:

"He pulled it together at the end, lol."

"Imagine it was a child": Pit bull snaps leash and attacks jogger, peeps rattled

Briefly News reported that a pit bull was agitated while walking with its owner. Things escalated when a jogger passed by the dog, which sent it reeling.

People were angry at the owner of the pet, who did very little to stop the attack. Many people were convinced that the woman had no idea how to control her dog.

Pit bulls have a terrible rep for attacking people and sometimes killing them. People in the comments discussed how they always get nervous about big dogs. Some peeps said that the owner was to blame for being unable to control their pet.

