One lady's reaction to being on a huge rollercoaster left many South Africans amused with her terror

The lady was struggling to stay calm on the fun fair ride and yelled at her friends about how scared she was

In the clip, the lady had South Africans laughing as the mortified woman started shouting while strapped onto the ride

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman had a bone to pick with her friends, who made her try a rollercoaster. The video showed how terrified the lady was as the ride was just about to start.

A woman was terrified after trying a rollercoaster and blamed her friends. Image: TikTok/ @mandygcwabe4

Source: UGC

Online users were in stitches as the lady yelled at her friends for making her try the ride. People in the video's comments could not help but crack jokes about the lady.

Woman freaked out while strapped into rollercoaster

In a video by @mandygcwabe4, a woman was scared as she sat on a rollercoaster. The lady can be heard yelling at friends that they were wrong for convincing her to join the ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Listen to her in the video below:

South Africans in stitches over scared lady

People love to laugh at others' expense. The woman in the bedroom inspired many jokes as she made her terror obvious. TikTok users cracked jokes about the different scenarios the lady's exclamations could match.

@abby9398 commented:

"When you thought you only going to have fun then you catch feelings."

@o81mother commented:

"Me everytime ku anaconda at Goldreef."

@seapourkazy commented:

"Me after entering the relationship I was warned about."

@molwedirams: commented:

"So people are afraid of heights vele."

@tebbyb commented:

"When the bashimanes do you dirty once again."

"Screaming": Lady's epic fail trying to jump over flooded road has SA howling

Briefly News reported that Twitter users were in for a good laugh after seeing a woman trying to cross a flooded river. The woman could not make the jump, and it inspired many jokes.

The video trended on Twitter, and people reacted to the hilarious clip. Many people commented, making fun of the situation.

A video on Twitter posted by @BornAKang shows a woman trying to cross a flooded road. The video shows two other men successfully making it to the other side. When it was her turn, she tried to jump but landed in the water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News