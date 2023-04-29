Looking good costs money, and some women are ready to spare any expense to look their very best

One Polokwane woman may have taken this a bit too far when she chopped up a R20 note to use as decoration for her acrylic nails

In the video, the woman shows off her new manicure, but netizens were less than pleased, with most pointing out that it was illegal to destroy cash

Any woman will tell you that maintaining your appearance is an investment. That said, one woman in Polokwane might have gone too far when she chopped up an R20 note to use as nail art.

A Polokwane woman chops up money to add as decoration for her nails. Image: @daisynailbeutycare

Source: TikTok

The video posted to TikTok by the account @daisynailsbeautycare has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Some people on social media thought the woman was being wasteful when she decided to step up her nail game.

Mzansi unimpressed as Polokwane woman shows off R20 manicure

While some netizens tried to be supportive of the innovative look, others were not having it. Commenters flooded the thread to tell the woman that her actions were not only against the law but also wasteful.

Watch the video here:

Video of R20 acrylic nails has 300K netizens raging

Many people were irritated by the look and didn't hesitate to voice their disapproval.

Briefly News compiled the top comments:

@neom142 came through with the law:

"Cutting money is a criminal offense."

@babek501 could not believe the waste:

"Someone somewhere will appreciate that R20 just to buy a loaf of bread."

@sinazo_y thought there were easier ways to achieve the look:

"Let's use a copied note next time."

@nosie_kaxulu thought it could cause bad vibes:

"Apparently, cutting or burning money causes you to repel money. Don't do it."

