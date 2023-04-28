This man was not about to let the fact that he did not reach his goals get him down, so he changed them

TikTok user @siiphe19 got a caravan instead of a car and a six-pack of Savannah instead of an actual six-pack

Mzansi thought the man's approach was brilliant and had a good laugh at the changes he made

Sometimes you have to cut yourself a little slack when it comes to the goals you've set. This man raised the bar with self-love by altering his goals to meet what he was able to achieve rather than admitting defeat altogether.

TikTok user @siiphe19 had Mzansi laughing at the way he dealt with not being able to meet his goals. image: TikTok / TikTok user @siiphe19

Source: TikTok

Life is tough, and unexpected things happen, which means that plans do not always go the way we had hoped they would. Let this man's video remind you that it is ok to celebrate the small wins, even if they were meant to be big.

TikTok video shows man altering the goals he set

TikTok user @siiphe19 set some heavy goals for himself in the month of April, but he, unfortunately, was not able to smash them. Buying a car turned into a caravan and getting a six-pack changed to a six-pack of Savannah, lol!

We have to give it to him, these alterations are genius! Take a look at the video:

Mzansi people laugh at the man's sly ways and hilarious changes

This is brilliant! Mzansi people had a good laugh at his creativity and praised his choice of not accepting defeat.

Read some of the comments:

@Pretty said:

"You've achieved all your 2023 goals before the year ends congrats "

@Jacobet_h said:

“Good choice on the savanna✊❤️”

@Its_xlilagain said:

“I wanna laugh with you, but at the same time I’m crying we together there, shem.”

@Kholo K said:

“Your goals are mine but we are still in the fifth month maybe things will change I'm not laughing at least I did book a Cruise for my Son 18th birthday.”

@Gugulethu Mngomezulu said:

“I'm here for the handwriting”

