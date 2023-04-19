A woman celebrated being a graduate with a funny video for viewers, and people loved her sense of humour

The lady lamented that she was single but celebrated that she had something else to make her feel better

Online users were in stitches when they realised that the lady was using her graduation gown to keep herself warm

One graduate left online users thoroughly amused. The lady told people she did not need a man because she had her degree.

One graduate admitted that she has no romance, but at least she can cuddle her with education. Image: TikTok/@thamie_xx

Source: UGC

People were in stitches as this TikTokker used her academic accomplishments to make a point. Other graduates could only relate to the video.

Fresh South African graduate makes jokes about love life

A new graduate, @thamie_xx, who doesn't have a romantic partner, made a funny video. In the TikTok, she says she has no one to cuddle with, but at least she has "the blanket of education".

In the video, she wore her graduation gown and cap.

Watch the video below:

Skit about being single has TikTok users in stitches

The video was a hit as it is currently graduation season in South Africa. Other graduates commented on the video to say they could relate to a point.

Khensani Deborah Mabunda commented:

"I always tell my people I want my own gown not to hire."

Gudie commented:

"The pressure is getting worse!"

Fufiloe commented:

"I'm buying it before I graduate, it will be my motivation."

Katlego Konkobe commented:

"And yona e warm shem. Nkare Mooi Mooi."

Maggie commented:

"Bathong, I love this."

The Hottest Teacher commented:

"Only a few will join this challenge."

Matseliso Mohlabi commented:

"My country, neh."

SA gets emotional: TikTok video shows UFS graduates doing impressive Zulu dance

Briefly News reported that a group of graduates from the University of Free State gave Mzansi the feels with a special Zulu dance performed at graduation.

Graduating with a university degree is a huge achievement, and South African graduates never fail to perform while accepting their degrees.

TikTok user @goddesslethu shared a video of herself on graduation day, dressed in heels, honouring her culture with a beautiful Zulu dance. This one was for her and all her ancestors who never got the privilege.

Source: Briefly News