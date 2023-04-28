A lot of us take South Africa for granted, but despite all the problems the country has, we still have lots of class

One TikTokker took to social media to explain why he thought Woolworths in Mzansi was much better than the one in Australia

Kevin Maduna made it clear that Australia had a lot to learn when it came to the premium shop department

Traveling is excellent, but local will always be lekker. One disappointed man took to TikTok to tell his fellow citizens that Australia falls short in the Woolworths department.

A man slams Woolworths in Australia and says Mzansi is much better. Image: @kevinmaduna_m

Source: TikTok

The internet learned why it's sometimes best to stay home in a hilarious video that Kevin Maduna posted. The TikTokker searched for the right words to describe why the Mzansi Woolworths is much better than the Australian one.

SA man says Australian Woolworths is disappointing

Kevin did not hold back with his hilarious comments. He wanted the internet to understand how much he thought Australia needed to keep up its game.

As far as Kevin is concerned, Woolworths in Australia gives "basic vibes" compared to its luxurious SA counterpart.

Watch the video here:

Video of man slamming Woolworths Australia has 300K netizens agreeing

Others shared Kevin's disappointment. Several well-traveled locals voiced the same sentiment. People were also pleased that South Africa could produce something of such high quality.

Briefly News compiled some hilarious comments:

@polelofunani said this proves that SA can be great:

"When you travel, you realize we are top-class; it’s the crime and corruption holding us back."

@beautymaruma said something surprising:

"The same way Shoprite is like Woolworths in Nigeria,."

@aut0immune.n00b thought shots were fired:

"Not pick n' pay catching strays like it isn't more expensive than Woolworths."

@new_here_1111 said Mzansi had class:

"South Africans have high standards, bro! We may not have electricity, but we’ve got standards! My German family is astounded at our amazing shops."

@thesiobhanzoe threw shade:

"Your first mistake was thinking anything in Australia would serve."

Source: Briefly News