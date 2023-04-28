One man is feeling stressed about his friend who took a R300 loan to marry his girlfriend

Twitter user @misu_zulu turned to social media for support, airing his friend's questionable decision

Some are all for the risk, while others made it clear that you'd never catch them in this situation

Weddings are known to be expensive, and one man just took a R300k loan to marry his girlfriend, and a friend is truly concerned.

This man turned to social media for support, airing his friend’s questionable decision to take a R300k loan to get married. Image: @misu_zulu/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

A lot of couples are choosing to keep their relationship statuses unchanged or remain engaged, as the cost of getting married is hefty. However, there are those who risk it to take things to the next level, like this guy's friend.

Man stresses over friend who took R300k loan to marry his girlfriend

Twitter user, @misu_zulu shared, tweeted that a friend of his took out a loan for R300k, so that he can make his girlfriend his wife. The man is stressed for his friend, as he does not feel this was a smart move.

“My friend just took out a loan for R300K to marry his girlfriend.”

Mzansi people share their opinions on the wedding debt situation

While some people were positive, praying it works out, others straight up said the man has gotten himself into a sticky situation.

Read some of the opinions:

@MmaCashibe said:

“He must make sure they marry in COP, so that she can help to pay even if they divorce, they will share all his debts ❤️.”

@Brianworldwide2 said:

“Pray for him.”

@CThandazagirl said:

“And they'll be paying it back together.”

@frvrsanj said:

“This is a perfectly valid reason to not marry someone. How are we starting a marriage off of a negative balance carelessly like that? Disastrous.”

@Khitletsi said:

“You’re lying.”

