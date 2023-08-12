A tragic accident in Pretoria involving men who were working underground left many people touched

The Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson told the media details about the accident, including how young the workers were

South Africans reacted to the news, and many online users wondered if there were any safety officers on site

TSHWANE- A serious accident happened in Pretoria. Contract workers were doing their job underground when disaster struck, and a trench fell in on itself.

A Tshwane sewage line needed repair, and three died while working to fix it. Image: Gallo Images/ THEGIFT777/Tebogo Letsie

Charles Mabaso, Tshwane Emergency Service spokesperson, explained that the authorities are making moves to find out the source of the collapse. Netizens were eager to share their two cents after seeing the devastating news.

3 men die fixing Tshwane sewage line

Young lives were lost after three bodies were found in the early mornings of 12 August 2023. According to News24, young men aged between 20 and 35 were fixing the sewage line in Capital Park when the trench collapsed in on them.

Are there survivors in Tshwane sewer trench collapse?

According to SABC News, there were three others who avoided death in the collapse. One of them was rushed to the hospital and was seriously hurt, but the others did not have any injuries after getting trapped in a hole six meters deep and four meters wide.

South Africans discuss sewer trench collapse

Many people were touched that people lost their lives while working. Read what online users had to say in a post below:

Glory Maila said:

"So sorry shame."

Biyos Jr Chauke wrote:

"Problem of this days safety officers and inspectors are overlooked in many construction site."

Bongani Mgubela wandered:

"But were there safety officers on site? My sincere condolences to their families and colleagues."

Mashishi Kenny commented:

"Safety officers are very important at the work place."

Maureen Moore speculated:

"The whole Gauteng province is in a brink of collapse I'm telling you! Recently it was an earthquake, then Bree street collapse now this!"

Labour minister calls for action after 7 farmworkers sadly die from heatstroke

Briefly News previously reported that Thulas Nxesi, the Minister of Employment and Labour, has called for an urgent investigation into the deaths of seven farmworkers in Kakamas, Northern Cape.

The farmworkers apparently died from a heatstroke linked to the recent heatwave that has been sweeping across South Africa, particularly the Kakamas region.

Nxesi said that the farmworkers' employer was expected to conduct a risk assessment of the work environment and implement mitigation measures, especially when there's the likelihood that temperatures will rise to 51ºC, TimesLIVE reported.

