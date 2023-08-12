A house caught fire in Limpopo and killed two of the inhabitants

While it isn't clear what caused the fire, a community member quickly rushed to the scene when he heard cries for help

A gogo survived, and the Police Commissioner begged residents to be careful of fires in the cold season

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lt General Thembi Hadebe cautioned residents after a house fire killed two.

Limpopo's police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, pleaded with the community to carefully handle fires during winter.

This is after a man, his wife and their three-year-old grandson were trapped in their home after a fire broke out, killing the man and the toddler.

South Africans sent condolences to family members who were burned to death in the blaze.

Man and grandson killed in Limpopo house fire

According to a statement sent to Briefly News by Limpopo Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, police in Hangnani are investigating inquest cases after the house in Rotterdam village in Giyani, Limpopo caught fire. The police were alerted to the burning house after community members heard people screaming for help in the house.

When the police and Emergency Management Services arrived on the scene, they discovered that the man, his grandson and his wife were seriously burned. One of the community members assisted the family, and the gogo and the child were rushed to the hospital. The gogo sustained severe injuries but survived, while the toddler succumbed to his injuries the following day. The older man was unfortunately found dead by the EMS inside the house.

The province's Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Hadebe, appealed to community members to be cautious while handling fires during the season.

Condolences pour in for family of house fire victims

Netizens offered condolences to the family.

Senzo Inno Mgoduka said:

"Let this winter go now. We've cried enough for our beloved lost one in fires. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

Thiemuli Wesley Snipes Nemafhohoni remarked:

"Lately, we are experiencing too much fire burning. What might be the problem I don't think it's all about the weather."

El Fisher added:

"May their souls rest in peace."

