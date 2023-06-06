An e-hailing vehicle was set on fire in another attack at the Protea Glen shopping mall in Soweto

The Protea Glen incident follows the three cars that were set on fire at Maponya Mall

South Africans have condemned the attack and suspect that the taxi industry is involved in the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

SOWETO - E-hailing services in Johannesburg continue to come under attack after yet another arson incident.

Another e-hailing service car was set on fire outside the Protea Glen shopping mall in Soweto. Image: @HeidiGiokos/Instagram and stock photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

An e-hailing vehicle was set on fire outside the Protea Glen shopping mall in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 6 June.

SABC News reported that it is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the Protea Glen incident.

In the aftermath of the attack, Uber and Bolt drivers reportedly blocked the shopping mall entrance, demanding management deal with the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

3 E-hailing vehicles set alight at Maponya Mall in Soweto

The latest incident follows hot on the heels of the Maponya Mall attack on Thursday, 1 June.

Police believe that the Maponya Mall incident was related to tensions between the taxi industry and e-hailing drivers. Three vehicles were set alight, and the drivers were assaulted, with one sustaining s gunshot wound, eNCA reported.

The recent uptick in violence has led to increased calls a regulation of the taxi industry, with the Private Public Transport Association calling for government intervention.

South Africans blame the taxi industry for burnt e-hailing vehicle at Protea Glen mall

Similar to the Maponya Mall incident, South Africans believe the Protea Glen attack has something to do with taxi drivers fighting for commuters.

Below are some comments:

Sitandiwe Nelson Maholwana said:

"The motive is clear."

Melusi Fakude claimed:

"This has to do with Soweto Taxi Services."

Sharon Struckmeyer suggested:

"The government must ban taxis, and people must use busses and trains if their greed controls their common sense."

Tleane MJ Malume criticised:

"Taxi industry has been given too much control and they think they now own us."

Siya Mdluli slammed:

"Taxi owners and drivers are Law unto themselves and are not roadworthy in JHB."

Blankii Mabundaa added:

"The taxi industry is a mafia business which doesn't tolerate competition."

Mzansi woman says Uber driver begged her to drive herself to destination, SA peeps stunned: “Did he pay you?”

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africans are never short of interesting tales, and one Twitter user, @kingsee_ya shocked tweeps with her Uber ride story.

The young woman said in a viral tweet that she requested an Uber ride, and when the driver arrived, he asked her to drive the car because he was tired.

"He said he accepted my ride because he also needed to go to the mall, so if I drive, the ride will be free. So I drove."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News