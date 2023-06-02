The taxi industry has been accused of attacking e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall in Soweto

Various reports indicate that three e-hailing cars were set on fire, and three e-hailing drivers were injured in the attack

South Africans have condemned the actions of the taxi industry and said they had no right to attack e-hailing drivers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Maponya Mall in Soweto, Johannesburg, was a scene of violence on Thursday night, 1 June.

E-hailing drivers were attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto, Johannesburg. Images: @tndaba & Ali Balikci

Source: Getty Images

It has been alleged that minibus taxi drivers clashed with Uber and Bolt drivers and set at least three cars on fire. Various videos posted on social media also alleged that taxi drivers fired shots at the e-hailing drivers.

According to The Citizen, three e-hailing drivers were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital, and one sustained a gunshot wound.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Soweto e-hailing drivers fear for their lives

The Soweto United E-hailing Association told SABC News that the taxi driving industry is preventing them from earning a living.

Treasurer of the association, Senzo Mlambo, said drivers now fear for their lives following the incident at Maponya Mall. In addition to burning down three vehicles, reports indicate that taxi drivers allegedly damaged four other cars during the violent incident on Thursday night.

Mlambo told the publication that yesterday's incident was not the first, and the tiff between the taxi and e-hailing industries had been going on for a while.

“To tell you the truth, it is very bad. It is not something that started yesterday. It’s going on for long, including the crime we have in SA," said Mlambo.

Gauteng Department of Transport to intervene following a violent clash at Maponya Mall

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has condemned the acts of violence against e-hailing drivers in Soweto.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the department would intervene and patrol the area. The police have also committed to patrolling the area and investigating the attack.

The police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property following the attacks.

South Africans condemn the attacks on e-hailing drivers in Soweto

@Tilly_tetelo said:

"The taxi industry is so entitled and think they own the people. Something needs to be done. How many more lives need to be lost for the government to act? They are greedy, and they don’t even respect customers."

@mpendullo said:

"These are criminals, and police should deal with them as such."

@MrThizozo said:

"Which law in this country says only taxi drivers should operate?"

@Mmandla77 said:

"I don't understand, really, the e-hailing business is different to that of the taxis and even the target customers. This is madness."

@KhathuNets said:

"These men here are husbands and fathers. If this is how they resolve disputes with violence? Chances are they do the same in their households. I’m scared of these types of men."

Emtee blasts Bolt for allegedly hiring ex-convicts, cab company defensive: “Drivers go through verification”

Briefly News previously reported that rapper Emtee is sick and tired of cab companies failing to prioritise their passengers' safety. The Manando rapper accused Bolt of employing lawbreakers.

Displaying his fearlessness, Emtee tagged Bolt as he called them out for potentially delivering the worst experience to their customers. He tweeted:

"@boltapp, why do u guys have ex-cons as drivers?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News