A poor Uber driver claims he got jacked by taxi drivers who were not happy he was servicing their area

Social media user @Phislash shared his situation on Twitter, claiming the taxi drivers harass Uber drivers all the time

People took to the comment section to take a stand, while others made it clear that you do not mess with taxi drivers

Taxi drivers in South Africa are hectic! An Uber driver claims he got robbed by taxi drivers because he dropped off a person in their area, claiming he was stealing business.

From owning the road to making their own rules, the taxi industry is next level. People do not mess with taxi drivers, especially not their bosses.

Social media user @Phislash took to Twitter to express his feelings after he got his money taken by taxi drivers. He claims they took his money because he was servicing customers in their area.

The people of Mzansi react to what went down between the drivers

Everyone knows taxi drivers have no skaam and will do whatever they want because they know people fear them... however, that does not make what they do, ok!

Peeps took to the comment section to show the man some support, letting him know that what happened to him was not on. One person did highlight that messing with taxi drivers is not worth the money he lost though.

Take a look at some of the comments

@kagiso_6 shared:

“Last week they made me pay 200, I see those guys (3) every day and they don't see me. One day they gone pay me back with interest, I am watching them”

@keketso_P said:

“Don’t try anything with taxi drivers, please... Your life is important, they will win.”

@U_Siphoz kindly offered:

@aluoney_m posted:

