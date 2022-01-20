Videos of man hitting a group of police officers at a Cape Town taxi rank is doing the rounds on social media

Two clips of the incident were shared by social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter

The angry man is seen dressed in police uniform as he pulls karate moves on any officer that attempts to come near him

Videos of man dressed in official police uniform while pulling some serious karate moves against the police is doing the rounds on social media and peeps cannot believe their eyes.

Videos of an angry man hitting a group of cops in Cape Town are circulating social media and peeps are flabbergasted. Image: @Abramjee /Twitter

Source: Twitter

The videos were shared by social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter. He said the incident happened at a taxi rank in Cape Town. Details leading up to the bizarre fight are unknown.

Like something out of a kung-fu movie, in the first clip the man is seen surrounded by a number of police officers which he attempts to hit in a karate style. After managing to hit a few officers, he is seen eventually tiring out as he shouts and falls to the ground. It proves difficult to determine what exactly he is saying in the videos but he is clearly upset about something much to the on-looking crowd’s confusion.

In the second clip the infuriated man goes off at the officers, telling them that they can arrest him if they want to because he is standing for the truth.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) responded to the concerning footage and said it has been viewed by SAPS management.

"We are aware of the incident. The member has been referred to a medical facility for assistance, and while this aspect is being attended to, an internal investigation is underway."

The videos were posted a short while ago today (Thursday, 20 January) on Twitter and have already gained a lot of traction with multiple views.

Also responding to the post was South Africa’s Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula who said it looked like the man in question was suffering a mental breakdown.

More online users responded with concern and banter on the tweet:

@JohannNdlovu reacted:

“It seems like police are [biksemming[ each other in full uniform here."

@LenientMlauzi

"This one is more dangerous than electricity... those Jet Lee moves."

@IamShadyMxo commented:

"Minus the obvious serious issue at hand...this his HILARIOUS AF!!!"

@uMaster_Sandz replied:

"Hhawu, how did we get here as a country."

@Lovelle_Black72 wrote:

"This one is more dangerous than death."

@Amanda_xxp said:

"Wait, is Jet Li wearing police uniform?"

@Noir_Xhosa_ reacted:

"What in the Kungu Fu Panda is going on?"

