@FemarcOfficial, a gifted designer on Twitter, has shared one of his recent works, and it is taking social media by storm

The young man was contracted to work on an old, dilapidated building, and he was able to turn it into a modern-looking structure

Thousands of social media users have been reacting to the photos, and YEN.com.gh selected some of the most exciting comments shared

A talented designer/painter identified on social media as @FemarcOfficial has raised many eyebrows after sharing one of his recent works with his followers.

In the viral post sighted by Briefly News on his handle, @FemarcOfficial shared pictures of a dilapidated building that he was tasked to work on and added the photo of the structure after he finished doing his 'magic' on it.

The finished work was so beautiful that it almost appeared as if it was a completely different building, save the similar features that could be spotted in both photos.

Reactions from social media users

Netizens could not keep their comments to themselves after noticing the vast differences between the old building and how it looks after the decoration.

@DanielRegha replied @FemarcOfficial, saying:

Femi, the above building looks lovely, the exterior decoration & architectural redesign are great but u should've uploaded a pic showing the entrance to the compound after being reconstructed cos that seems like the biggest challenge due to the erosion problem. Well-done though.

@mr_commonsense_ indicated:

Well done, but I need to know which you did? Reconstructed/Renovated or Painted? Because both buildings aren’t really the same with very noticeable differences, some I already highlighted. And this reconstruction cannot really happen for obvious reasons.

@sammymayor2020 commented:

The design of human Destiny is from family background, personal will, people, planning and Vision.

