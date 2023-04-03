This South African taxi driver ended up in trouble with his passengers for driving without a care in the world

Online users had much to say after seeing how this driver was handling the public transport vehicle

People commented on the video, and many admitted that they were very amused with the exchange between the driver and passengers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A South African taxi driver got dragged for his driving. A video shows how he recklessly took to the road.

A South African taxi driver was called alphabet driving by his passengers. Image: TikTok/@macyah2

Source: UGC

The video got thousands of likes from people amused by the exchange between the driver and one of his passengers. Many people added to the jokes at the taxi driver's expense.

South African taxi driver's reckless driving scares passengers

A video posted on TikTok by @macyah23 shows a taxi driver driving with little care in the video when a person yells that he is driving badly. Other passengers chimed in, agreeing with the woman, and another said that she wanted a taxi driver to drop them where he picked them up. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans discuss taxi drivers driving

Netizens thought the video was hilarious. Many noticed that the steering wheel was positioned in a strange way. People love seeing taxi shenanigans, and this one inspired many jobs from netizens.

@vuyop8 commented:

"The driver is so unbothered."

@dennisntsoane commented:

"The driver muted them in his mind."

@___julian_ commented:

"TaxiTok is something else Yoh. The steering wheel is facing towards Japan."

@vannyko29 commented:

"The steering wheel is not make sure."

@lesegooliviam commented:

"The lady that says take us back is ending me."

@mahlobourguy commented:

"I knew for sure that the speedometer won't work."

Taxi prank of lady calling 1 of passenger's hubby "babe" on phone gets 1M views

Briefly News previously reported that one brave comedian landed in trouble when she got into a taxi and pulled a prank. People were in stitches as she pretended to speak to her lover on the phone as passengers in the minibus listened.

The video took a turn when the lady made it sound like she was having an affair with one of the women's husbands. The taxi passengers wasted no time interrogating her when she hung up the phone, and the video went TikTok viral.

@sphalaphalasagamarothi0 landed in hot water when she spoke on the phone and pretended she was talking to someone's husband. The video of the lady shows her on the phone saying that she received a man's R12 000 but can't talk because his wife is in the same taxi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News