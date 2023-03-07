A taxi driver was recorded changing gears at least 8 times trying to get it into first gear

The Twitter post about the incident was captioned "One thing about this taxi...you will arrive on time at your destination"

Netizens found the video amusing and made comments about the driver's struggles with the gears

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gear one, two, three, four, five, one. @Peche Africa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

How many gears do this taxi have? One driver was recorded changing it at least 8 times trying to get it into first gear. The twitter post was captioned: "One thing about this taxi...you will arrive on time at your destination" and probably rings true, because taxi's always find a way.

The taxi driver needed to a few attempts to find the first gear

Look, we all take as long as we need to find...our rhythm in life. Just because taxi drivers tend to be rebellious mavericks doesn't make them magicians. It's not about the gears, but the journey. You might think the man is driving a taxi, meanwhile it's actually an alien spaceship.

Take a look for yourself:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens could not contain their laughter at the Twitter post

@Slick_TerryN said:

"Clutch plate, pressure plate and release bearing are GONE! Like GONE,GONE,GONE!"

@CassimSuleman added:

"finally 2nd gear..he knows his gearbox..don't worry"

@eddiemboweni75 said:

"This appears to be stationary...any movement here except the struggles with the gears shifting from different positions."

@pmcafrica replied:

"We made it to cbd "

Johannesburg driver gives ‘riveting’ traffic commentary

While some are struggling to find gear one, some are already on five. Briefly News reported on a Johannesburg driver who shared a TikTok post where he gives commentary during traffic on William Nicol Drive.

A taxi driver tries to weave in and out to force his way into another lane and the encounter is narrated like a football match.

@Luzanne86 said:

"I sometimes wish I had the driving confidence of a SA taxi driver."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News