A viral TikTok video shows three men grooving to Stimela's 2point1 song with a mysterious hip thrust move

Despite many theories and suspicions, no one really knows what the move is or its purpose

Netizens have shared their thoughts and theories in the comments section of the video

No one knows what it is, but it's provocative. @ze..s.a4vibes/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok post shows three guys in their element grooving to Stimela's 2point1 song. While there have been many dance challenges on the platform, it's hard to determine what this...hip thrust move is. The man dressed in a matching mustard two piece took to the dance floor to vigorously wind their hips.

The more you watch the mysterious hip thrusts, the more mysterious it becomes

Just when you thought you were making sense of the event, another guy appears in the distance. Perfectly in sync with his mustard counterpart. But wait, there is more...the camera zooms in to locate yet another hip thrusting male on the dance floor. Was this all a ploy to seduce the women in attendance, or a mysterious language used by the three men to communicate?

Watch the video and decide for yourself:

Netizens had plenty of theories and suspicions

No one really knows what it is, but it's provocative. People took to the comments to share their thoughts. Here is what they had to say:

@SIRMAN Charlie said:

"We used to call that dance Rough jive 2005"

@Doctor added:

"The guy mustad t.shirt he is personal I'm sure his ex is around"

@user92625728422140 said:

"Bhebha special challenge"

@Hlakington_Mashiya joked:

"I'm just worried about the Girlfriends, they are the practice props"

