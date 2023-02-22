A TikTok user wearing a Church of Zion coat showed off her dance moves to the song "Own Brand Freestyle" by FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac

The video shows that even church girls know how to have fun and dance to the music without breaking a sweat

Netizens have been commenting positively on the choreography and praising the user's moves, with some calling her a "Zion baddie"

A baddie from Zion shows you to get down. @ingatoooo/TikTok

You ain't never been with a baddie because she's probably at church and you're not. This hun took to TikTok wearing a church of Zion coat and busted out a calm dance move to Own Brand Freestyle by FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac on the post.

No matter the vibe, the aim is not to sweat. And sister understood the assignment and blessed everyone. You can take a look for yourself in the video below:

Netizens could not get enough of the choreography

With over a million views at the time of publishing, this is what some people had to say:

@MangoUser659793 said:

"This should have been the dance choreo"

@Kevin said:

"Why I'm I so hooked to this"

@nat_mattx said:

"Zion baddi"

@symplylilly1 said:

"dripping in Jesus way"

SA loves Bacardi Dance challenge by two beauties

In other impressive dance news, Briefly News reported on two women who had Mzansi online users cheering them on. The TikTokkers were showing peeps a new viral dance challenge. People in the comments were blown away by the women who took part.

Many people let the two girls know that they loved watching the dance. South Africans have a lit dance culture, and people sang the two women's praises to entertain them.

Ice Taker commented:

"Nginithanda noy'2 [I love you both.]"

