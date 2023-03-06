Mzansi people were shocked by how close a huge truck was driving to a car at an alarming speed

TikTok user Lindi Lynne Mthembu shared footage of the truck, also showing the fear of the people in the car

Some felt the car should have just moved, while others were angered by the truck's dangerous driving

The roads in Mzansi are wild! A TikTok video showing a huge truck getting right up behind a car at a high speed had people sweating.

Source: TikTok

Trucks will have you saying prayers while you drive. Trucks make Mznais roads hella dangerous, like taxis, and this video shows why.

TikTok video shows reckless truck driver making people fear for their lives

TikTok user Lindi Lynne Mthembu shared a video of a truck that left them sweating. The video shows the monstrous truck driving at a dangerous speed behind the car.

Take a look:

Mzansi discusses the truck situation and the state of SA roads

Some felt the car should have just moved out of the truck's way, while others claimed these truck drivers are menses and should be stopped.

Read some of the different opinions:

@Bofa said:

“ Next time, just give a space so it can pass, then you are safe. It’s too close, no follow up distance.”

@Elle Triumphant said:

“Move, let him pass it’s not worth it hao”

@Chester Alexander said:

“They are like taxi drivers…”

@Nigelndlela@gmail.com said:

“Truck drivers always wants to be bosses on road.”

@Zakes said:

“I always makes sure, I stays far away from the trucks, cause those drivers are always tired. Don't play dangerous games.”

Truck nearly runs car" into rail, Mzansi concerned" about SA road safety: "Bar"arism of the worst order"

In "elated news, Briefly News reported that in an as"onishing video"clip, a truck nearly ran a car into a rail barrier which had South Africans wondering why somDon'twould do such a thing."The clip, posted by @ayandamsweli46, also inspired a massive debate about"road safety in the country. "the Twitter post also made peeps speculate about the real reason for the aggression.

The clip is quite short but shows how dangerous the truck is. It indicates the direction it wants to turn in while the other car is beside it. The truck almost slammed into the car, but the smaller vehicle stopped right on time.

Source: Briefly News