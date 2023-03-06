Some Mzansi people were hella impressed by a man from the Eastern Cape who lifted a bakkie

TikTok account @jbaytowing shared a video of a man effortlessly lifting the car and shared it online

While some tried to claim it wasn't as big a deal as people were making it, the hype continued in the comments

When people see something extraordinary, they bash it or marvel over it. A TikTok video showing a man from the Eastern Cape lifting a bakkie with ease had some tripping and others explaining why they felt it wasn't worth the hype.

There is always factual reasoning behind everything. However, that is not how everyone sees things, nor is it what makes things exciting.

TikTok video of Eastern Cape man lifting a bakkie goes viral

TikTok account @jbaytowing shared a video of a man effortlessly lifting a tow truck bakkie without shoes. Only in Mzansi will you see people lifting cars kaalvoete!

Watch the incredible video:

Mzansi people share their views on the man's perceived impressive strength

While some wondered if Hulk got lost in Mzansi, others got salty, stating physics equations in the comments to explain why people should hush their hype.

Read some of the mixed comments:

@Charlie Pillay said:

“I don't have a problem picking up that bakkie but this guy is doing it kaalvoete.”

@unknown said:

“It's so simple. All the weight is on the back. You could move it with one hand.”

@8thW0nd3r said:

“Samp and beans are a staple in the Eastern Cape.”

@Clash royale player said:

“I would like to see the people acting like there is nothing to this do it.”

@Teboooogo said:

“Age of 50 he'll be complaining about back problems.”

@djymeister said:

“South Africans are just built different.”

Buff man picks car up to move it out his way, wows internet with insane strength

In related news, Briefly News reported that being buff is one thing, but being able to lift a whole car is insane. TikTok user @ifeanyibasilsastr's latest video gained 2.9 million views thanks to his large muscles and crazy strength.

The strongman lifted a Corsa Lite to the amazement of the TikTok world. The shocking post gained over 124 000 likes on the short video application, with a massive 1 900 comments left for him.

The caption read:

"How dare you block my way with this car."

