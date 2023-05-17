Mzansi rapper Emtee has accused Bolt of endangering the lives of its passengers, particularly ladies

According to the Pearl Thusi hitmaker, the company employs violators of South African law, particularly those accused of sexual assault

Bolt defended themselves by claiming that their drivers go through a strict verification process, but Emtee remains uneasy

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Bolt has defended themselves after Emtee accused them of hiring ex-convicts. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images and @emteethehustla

Source: UGC

Emtee is sick and tired of cab companies failing to prioritise their passengers' safety. The Manando rapper accused Bolt of employing lawbreakers.

Displaying his fearlessness, Emtee tagged Bolt as he called them out for potentially delivering the worst experience to their customers. He tweeted:

"@boltapp why do u guys have ex cons as drivers?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bolt responds to Emtee's serious accusations

As Emtee is a public figure and anything he says could ruin their public image, Bolt replied to his accusations. However, it seemed like the response was automated and it failed to address the matter at hand.

Bolt said:

"We want to assure you that the safety of all users of our platform remains our top priority. All our drivers go through rigorous verification steps and provide all relevant statutory documents including valid Police Clearance Certificate before joining the platform.

"We launched a driver selfie check feature which requires them to undertake selfie verification in order to verify their identity and ensure that the details provided correspond with those in the app."

Emtee was even more enraged by the automatic response and he began to accuse the cab company of recruiting impolite employees capable of assault.

He posted:

Mzansi agrees with Emtee's claims about Bolt

According to the few who commented, Emtee was not the only one with a bad experience with Bolt drivers.

@Smvshtag said:

"Yeah, I agree that they are rude. Imagine having to ask the driver to fix his seats when you're inside the car..."

@Inkinga_rsa shared:

"They are rude and they disrespect everyone."

@GastryJuicez wrote:

"Nami ngivumelana nawe big hustler."

DJ Shimza also blasts a cab company

According to ZAlebs, DJ Shimza exposed Uber drivers as "scammers". The DJ had apparently ordered food through Uber Eats but the driver attempted to rob him of his food.

The news outlet reported that Uber drivers reportedly drive to the location and confirm their arrival but they don't wait for the person who made the order to collect it. Shimza stated that the delivery guy for his KFC food almost drove off before he could get his hands on it.

Shimza slammed the man on Twitter and the post received hundreds of comments.

Bolt SA offering Quantum minibus for R75 on the transport app, "comfort" option has Mzansi in stitches

In other stories, Briefly News reported that the Bolt app went viral as it showed people a new transport option.

The screenshot showed they offer minibus rides and people discussed whether they made a good move, including them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News