DJ Shimza caught one naughty Uber Eats delivery driver allegedly stealing his food and posted a video confronting the alleged thief

The music producer shared that he had to call security guards not to let the driver out after he turned around without delivering the food

Social media users took to Shimza's timeline and alleged that the drivers disappeared with some of their orders, especially at night

DJ Shimza has taken to his timeline to share his bad experience with an Uber Eats delivery driver. The music producer shared that he caught one delivery guy trying to steal his order.

DJ Shimza caught a delivery guy trying to steal his food. mage: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the TV producer and club DJ posted a video of himself confronting the alleged thief. DJ Shimza captioned his post:

"Uber Eats drivers have found a way to steal food. I had to call my gate to not let the driver out after completing the delivery without delivering the food. He says I cancelled while I saw him just pass my house, security brought him back after he refused to drive back @UberEats."

Reacting to Shimza, the Uber Eats social media team promised to get to the bottom of the issue. They responded to Shimza:

"We are extremely concerned to hear about this, Shimza. Please DM us the mobile number linked to your account and the order ID so that we can get in touch right away."

Mzansi also accuse Uber Eats drivers of stealing their orders

Peeps took to Shimza's comment section on the micro-blogging app and revealed that the same thing has happened to their night orders.

@lubhinho said:

"They have done this to me, but Uber paid me."

@HeavykDrumboss wrote:

"Shimza, they did this to me bru! Ndilambe."

@Xolisa_Dambuza commented:

"They do this all the time. I once had to order for the second time after a charged order was not delivered. They’ll ask that you send details via DM, but they’ll never reply for assistance. The worst service actually."

@063GAU said:

"Never order from Uber Eats after 21:00. You’ll be buying them supper."

@TittyboyThayy added:

"The same thing happened to me and I have my proof. It’s actually bull that it’s becoming a trend and it happens whenever they're about to stop deliveries."

